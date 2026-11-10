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Did the Panthers Make Any Trades? Carolina Rumors, News After Deadline

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Derrick Brown warms up for the Panthers in Week 1.
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 13: Derrick Brown #95 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers entered NFL trade deadline day on Tuesday in a little bit of limbo.

They’re defending NFC South Division champs, and that division is clearly wide open again, so there’s a case to be made that the Panthers should’ve been buyers.

The problem is that the Panthers haven’t seemed all that good. So should they have been sellers?

In the end, the Panthers didn’t move. They weren’t buyers. They weren’t sellers. They were nothing.

Did the Panthers Make Any Trades?

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the tunnel before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

No, the Panthers didn’t make any trades before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

That means they didn’t make any trades in the entire 2026 regular season.

That’s not entirely unusual. There are less trades in the NFL than in any of the other major sports leagues in North America.

But still – it’s a bit surprising that the Panthers didn’t try a single thing.

Rumors That Didn’t Happen

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JULY 23: Ja’tavion Sanders #0 of the Carolina Panthers enters the field during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Carolina Panthers Practice Fields on July 23, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Panthers had two players that some reports indicated that they were shopping.

One was star defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who was always going to come with a high price.

The other was tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who has fallen out of favor and surely would’ve been quite cheap.

The final verdict is that neither trade happened.

What about an upgrade? Well, the Panthers could’ve used some depth at cornerback due to all sorts of injuries, but it was a slow deadline for corners. Players at the safety position were on the move, but cornerbacks mostly stayed put.

It certainly wasn’t an exciting time for the Panthers. They’ll now have to figure out a path forward with the players already in the building.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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