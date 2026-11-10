Did the Panthers Make Any Trades? Carolina Rumors, News After Deadline

The Carolina Panthers entered NFL trade deadline day on Tuesday in a little bit of limbo.

They’re defending NFC South Division champs, and that division is clearly wide open again, so there’s a case to be made that the Panthers should’ve been buyers.

The problem is that the Panthers haven’t seemed all that good. So should they have been sellers?

In the end, the Panthers didn’t move. They weren’t buyers. They weren’t sellers. They were nothing.

Did the Panthers Make Any Trades?

No, the Panthers didn’t make any trades before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

That means they didn’t make any trades in the entire 2026 regular season.

That’s not entirely unusual. There are less trades in the NFL than in any of the other major sports leagues in North America.

But still – it’s a bit surprising that the Panthers didn’t try a single thing.

Rumors That Didn’t Happen

The Panthers had two players that some reports indicated that they were shopping.

One was star defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who was always going to come with a high price.

The other was tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who has fallen out of favor and surely would’ve been quite cheap.

The final verdict is that neither trade happened.

What about an upgrade? Well, the Panthers could’ve used some depth at cornerback due to all sorts of injuries, but it was a slow deadline for corners. Players at the safety position were on the move, but cornerbacks mostly stayed put.

It certainly wasn’t an exciting time for the Panthers. They’ll now have to figure out a path forward with the players already in the building.