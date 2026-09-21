Ex-Panthers Playmaker Linked to Detroit Lions

The last time Jordan Fuller was an impactful contributor on an NFL field was in 2024 for the Carolina Panthers.

About two years later, he’s looking to make a comeback.

The Detroit Lions worked Fuller out on Monday. Coming off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Lions are hoping to improve their defense.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Fuller was one of multiple defensive backs that Detroit brought into their building — in part because the Lions remain without the injured Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph:

The Detroit Lions are working out a group of defensive backs Monday, per sources. Veterans Jordan Fuller and Jalen Mills (a Lion in 2025) are among the participants. Detroit has given up 71 points through the first two weeks and is depleted in the secondary. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 21, 2026

Fowler added in a follow-up post that Mike Edwards, was also brought in for a look by Detroit.

Later on Monday, the Lions reportedly chose Mills over the other two options, signing him to their practice squad. Week 3 is just getting rolling for Detroit after a few extra days of preparation after playing on Thursday in Week 2.

Jordan Fuller With Panthers

Fuller arrived in Carolina for the 2024 season, his age-26 campaign.

He played just nine games but made plays while he was out there as the strong safety. He had 54 tackles and also forced a fumble and defensed a pass.

Fuller left after the year and joined the Atlanta Falcons for 2025. With the Falcons, Fuller was injured for more than half the year and made just two tackles in six appearances.

Jordan Fuller Career

Fuller was a college standout at Ohio State who was chosen in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

He spent his first four seasons with the Rams, which means that he was part of their most recent Super Bowl champion.

His best season was 2021, when he made 113 tackles and had an interception.

Fuller also nabbed three INTs in both 2020 and 2023.

Injuries limited him in 2022 to just three games, but he appeared in 45 games across his other three campaigns in Los Angeles.

All told, Fuller has played 63 NFL games and has 335 tackles and seven interceptions.

He’s a tall presence back there at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, and he turned 28 years old in March.

Fuller is also the brother of former Atlanta Falcons WR draft pick Devin Fuller, who never got into an NFL regular season game.

The safety Fuller has never suited up for an AFC team, and if the Lions sign him, that trend would continue.