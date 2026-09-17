Fantasy Football Start-Sit Week 2: Jalen Coker, Chuba Hubbard, Bryce Young from Panthers

The Carolina Panthers all of a sudden look like they could be quite relevant in the fantasy football universe.

They put up 37 points in Week 1, and with a defense that gave up 59, the Panthers’ offense is going to have to keep attacking through the air with QB Bryce Young throwing to WRs Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan while also having RB Chuba Hubbard heavily involved on the ground.

The arrival of Week 2 will be the next chance for these Panthers to show just how useful they can be in fantasy leagues.

This week, Carolina takes on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Falcons are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McMillan is an automatic start at wide receiver spots in fantasy leagues, but this is how the rest of the Panthers’ top offensive trio is looking.

Should I Start Jalen Coker?

Yes, Coker is safe to start in Week 2, at minimum in a FLEX spot if not as a WR3. And in PPR leagues, he gets even a bump up in value.

His eight Week 1 catches included two touchdowns, one of them a 51-yarder, and they showed that he has continued to grow from a promising first two seasons in the NFL.

Coker was a popular waiver wire pickup, and if you’re a team that just snagged him, play him now while the Panthers’ offense is on a roll. The only note here is that Coker is dealing with a small ankle injury, so be sure he’s healthy and good to go.

Benefiting him and the rest of Carolina’s passing attack is this fact: The Falcons had just two sacks in Week 1 against the relatively immobile Aaron Rodgers, both by the veteran Za’Darius Smith. They don’t have a deep pass rush, which should allow the Panthers to make plays down the field again.

Should I Start Chuba Hubbard?

Hubbard is a FLEX-level play in Week 2.

He outsnapped Jonathon Brooks by more than three-times the plays in Week 1, and while Brooks may get a few more snaps as he continues to come back from injury, it’s clear Hubbard is leading this backfield right now.

Hubbard had solid involvement in the passing game, too, but should also get double-digit carries and have a decent shot of scoring a touchdown.

Should I Start Bryce Young?

Young is limited to consideration in Superflex and 2-QB leagues for Week 2.

He had a big Week 1 game, but the Falcons’ pass defense should put up a slightly better fight than Chicago did.

Still, Young appears to be on a rise, so if you’re in a format where you can have two quarterbacks in your lineup, he’s not a bad play this week to try and ride the hot hand.