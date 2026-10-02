Panthers Announce Special Game-Day Festivities for Sunday Night Clash vs. Lions

Losing two of their first three games might be a bummer, but the Panthers have some special festivities planned for their next game. It’s not just to hype up their squad. Hardly that. In fact, it marks a massive milestone for the team.

Sunday Night Football vs. the Lions on 4 October would be the Panthers’ first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2016.

Panthers Get Prime-Time Slot After a Decade

The last time the Panthers played on Sunday Night Football was way back on December 4, 2016 (Week 13 of that season), when they traveled out west and lost 40–7 to the Seattle Seahawks.

That’s a ten-year drought under the primetime lights. So, Carolina is treating it like a massive home showcase. They’re rolling out the full pre-game routine, including the Panthers Play Yard up in South Lawn Village with live DJs and fan activities.

In the latest announcement, the city is treating the day as nothing less than a festival, with an entire lineup of celebrations lined up from 5 p.m. all the way up to the actual kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Mint and Graham streets will be open to all fans, where they can indulge in the game-day experience.

“Prior to kickoff, fans can enjoy a full slate of free pregame entertainment on Mint and Graham streets, including the Bud Light Block Party, Panthers Play Yard presented by Atrium Health and a live taping of NBC’s Football Night in America,” the press release reads.

Festivities Schedule

Highlights, according to QC news, include:

Bud Light Block Party (5-7 p.m.) featuring a live pregame concert by country music star and Panthers fan Chris Lane, plus appearances from Panthers Legends, TopCats and other entertainment teams.

“Football Night in America” (6:30-7 p.m.) live pregame show taping for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” by the North Gate.

Panthers Play Yard presented by Atrium Health (6-7:30 p.m.), featuring Play 60 inflatables, face painting, LED seesaws, a photo booth, balloon artists, a live DJ, and other family-friendly activities.

Atrium Health and Panthers Gameday Giveaway will be distributed on Legends Row (6–7:50 p.m.) with a Crucial Catch photo moment for fans to enjoy.

Lowe’s Earn Your Sunday Tour (5-8 p.m.) on Graham Street outside of the Panthers Team Store, featuring interactive games, free giveaways, fan photo opportunities, and EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27 gaming stations.

Coca-Cola’s Big Red Activation (5-8 p.m.), featuring a custom hat bar, exclusive team-themed bracelet giveaways, AI-generated touchdown videos, Coca-Cola can samples, and interactive recycling initiatives that will give fans a fun, personalized, and memorable way to celebrate game day.

The team will wear black jerseys, pants, and helmets for the only time this season, and fans are encouraged to join the theme as well.

The Panthers will, no wonder, be under more pressure to pull one off this Sunday, since they’re getting a prime-time slot after almost a decade. Winning in it sends a strong message to the league that they deserve more spotlight.

The slew of injuries couldn’t have come at a worse time, and if they can pull this off, the win will be even bigger than the festivities themselves.