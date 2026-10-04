How Bryce Young’s Height, Weight Compare to NFL’s Shortest, Smallest Players in History

It’s always been the biggest question about Bryce Young.
Is he tall enough to be a franchise QB in the NFL? It was the main critique of him when he went No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers: He’s short.
And as far as professional quarterbacks are concerned, it’s a fair point. Young is short relative to his peers.
That’s going to cause the Panthers to have to answer some big questions going forward. Young is heading toward a discussion of whether he gets a contract extension or not.
Can they extend a guy who is pretty much shorter than any other QB in the modern NFL?
It’ll depend a lot on whether Young can prove the doubters wrong or not during the 2026 season.
How tall is Bryce Young?
Bryce Young is listed at 5-foot-10.
At the NFL Combine, he officially measured 5-foot-10 and one-eighth of an inch.
What does Bryce Young weigh?
Bryce Young’s weight is 204 pounds.
That’s the official value he weighed at the NFL Combine.
Who are the smallest QBs in the NFL?
This could be measured by height or weight, and we’ll break down both here.
The NFL’s shortest QBs in recent times include these guys:
- Bryce Young 5-10
- Kyler Murray 5-10
- Russell Wilson 5-11
- Drew Brees 6-0
The shortest QBs ever in the NFL appear to be Eddie LeBaron and Davey O’Brien, who were both 5-foot-7.
The NFL’s lightest QBs active in the league right now are:
- Bryce Young 204
- Kyler Murray 207
Recent quarterback Seneca Wallace weighed 196 pounds. Jake Plummer was listed at 195.
Bryce Young Contract
So with all this, should Young get paid?
The Arizona Cardinals paid Murray a lot of money, and he’s the closest thing to Young right now.
The Cards eventually regretted that. He put up some big numbers, but they cut him after the 2025 season. Murray now plays for the Minnesota Vikings.
Young is currently in the fourth year of his rookie contract.
The Panthers already exercised his fifth-year option, meaning he’s under contract for 2027, as well.
They’ll have to extend him before the end of the 2027 season if they want to keep Young longer than that.
Most likely, they’ll have to make a call on it in the summer ahead, before the final season of Young’s contract begins. Quarterbacks don’t love that kind of distraction during the season.
Young, though, first has to keep proving that he belongs as a starting quarterback in Carolina.
Given his size, it’s not a given. It never really has been. But he’s made big leaps in his career, and maybe he can continue to outperform his size.
How Bryce Young’s Height, Weight Compare to NFL’s Shortest, Smallest Players in History