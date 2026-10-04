How Bryce Young’s Height, Weight Compare to NFL’s Shortest, Smallest Players in History

It’s always been the biggest question about Bryce Young.

Is he tall enough to be a franchise QB in the NFL? It was the main critique of him when he went No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers: He’s short.

And as far as professional quarterbacks are concerned, it’s a fair point. Young is short relative to his peers.

That’s going to cause the Panthers to have to answer some big questions going forward. Young is heading toward a discussion of whether he gets a contract extension or not.

Can they extend a guy who is pretty much shorter than any other QB in the modern NFL?

It’ll depend a lot on whether Young can prove the doubters wrong or not during the 2026 season.

How tall is Bryce Young?

Bryce Young is listed at 5-foot-10.

At the NFL Combine, he officially measured 5-foot-10 and one-eighth of an inch.

What does Bryce Young weigh?

Bryce Young’s weight is 204 pounds.

That’s the official value he weighed at the NFL Combine.