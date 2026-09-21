How Bryce Young Made History for Panthers by Changing Approach

The Carolina Panthers came into this season hoping that the real Bryce Young would please stand up.

Right now, the fourth-year quarterback is standing as tall as his oft-criticized shorter stature will allow.

Young couldn’t do anything about the Panthers’ defensive struggles in Week 1 but still helped Carolina put up 37 points. And then on Sunday in Week 2, Young was sharp and efficient in leading Carolina to a 34-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons to start divisional play with a victory and ensure the Panthers wouldn’t have to wait any longer for their first triumph of the season.

In the process, Young has looked a lot like the guy the Panthers hoped they were getting in 2023, when they traded up to take the QB from Alabama with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Young is currently under contract control through the end of the 2027 season, which means it’s getting time to think about what an extension might look like for him.

If he keeps playing like this, any extension is going to be a hefty one.

Bryce Young Makes History

Young is now tied for the most touchdown passes through two games in Panthers history.

He has thrown six, and that’s what Jake Delhomme threw in 2007 through the first two games:

Most passing TD – @Panthers QB’s first 2 games of a season:

6- Bryce Young (2026 via 3 in Sunday’s 34-3 victory against the Falcons)

6- Jake Delhomme (2007)

5- Delhomme (2004)

5- Cam Newton (2016)

4- Steve Beurelein (1999)

4- Beurelein (2000)

4- Kyle Allen (2019)

4- Young (2025) pic.twitter.com/qPHTr3oIcH — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 21, 2026

Young has also run for a touchdown in the early going. He has thrown for 648 passing yards, which ranks second in the NFL, and just one interception. His passer rating is a brilliant 113.3 so far.

Young has also done this by changing some things about his approach.

How Bryce Young Has Changed

The first thing to note about Young is that he’s pushing the ball down the field. He has already had lengthy completions this season to Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and even Xavier Legette.

He ranks third in the NFL in average depth of target, the stat that measures how far each throw is actually going down the field, regardless of whether it’s caught or how many yards there are after the catch.

Bryce Young ranks this season Pass TD t-1st

Pass Yards 2nd

Pass Rating 5th

Yards/Att 3rd

ADOT t-3rd pic.twitter.com/8TrDybCRBk — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2026

Young’s rank at No. 2 in the league in passing yardage is no fluke, because he’s letting it fly.

It’s Tyler Shough and Bryce Young’s league now 😤 Passing leaders so far this season… 👀 pic.twitter.com/3NnL4TRGAK — DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 20, 2026

ESPN’s Mike Kaye noted that Young was 8-for-11 for 197 yards and a touchdown when throwing 10-plus yards down field against the Falcons.

But also worth noting — he was 8-for-9 throwing to his backs and tight ends, and he’s already halfway to last season’s RB and TE receiving touchdown total from what he had last season:

#Panthers QB Bryce Young on 10+ yard passes downfield vs. ATL: 8 of 11 for 197 and a TD. He went 8-of-9 for 56 yards and a career-high 3 TDs when targeting his RBs and TEs. He’s already thrown 4 TDs to RBs/TEs in two games after throwing 8 TDs to RBs/TEs all of last season. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 20, 2026

Chuba Hubbard has caught two touchdowns from Young, one in each game, and Darren Waller caught two TDs on Sunday.

Young is showing a great sense of when to let it fly and when to throw it to his players closer to the line of scrimmage.

If he keeps playing like this, the Panthers’ future is very bright.