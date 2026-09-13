Is Rome Odunze Playing Today? Injury News Impacts Panthers’ Week 1 Vs. Bears

The first test for the Carolina Panthers to prove that they can be more than an 8-9 division champion is taking on the reigning NFC North champion Chicago Bears on Sunday in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

And in a matchup like this one, of division champs with former No. 1 overall pick quarterbacks, every bit of detail could matter. That’s why Rome Odunze’s injury news for the Bears is so important as Carolina tries to make the most of the season ahead.

Odunze has been a question mark to play for the Bears in Week 1, and it’s a crucial situation.

Last season, the rising star broke out and proved that he can be Chicago’s WR1 going forward.

This season, he’ll have no choice but to be the unquestioned top dog. Chicago traded DJ Moore to Buffalo to clear the runway for Odunze and fellow youngster Luther Burden to be the top targets for Caleb Williams.

The Panthers‘ defense is relatively healthy, but slowing down the Ben Johnson-called offense won’t be easy. If Odunze were to miss the game, that’d make things a tiny bit easier.

Odunze officially entered the weekend listed as questionable with a calf injury.

On Sunday morning, though, his status became more clear.

Is Rome Odunze Playing Today?

While Odunze is officially listed as questionable, he’s expected to play on Sunday.

This is what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared on X early Sunday morning:

#Bears WR Rome Odunze, questionable with a calf injury, is expected to go today against the #Panthers, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

These morning injury tweets from insiders are right about 95% of the time.

You’ll still want to check the Bears’ inactive report at about 11:30 a.m. ET (90 minutes before kickoff) to ensure that Odunze is not listed as inactive.

But as things stand, Odunze looks ready to get out on the field and catch passes from Williams.

Chicago’s wide receiver room does fall off a bit after Odunze and Burden. They have the veteran Kalif Raymond, as well as younger players like Jahdae Walker, Zavion Thomas and Kaden Davis.

With Odunze, though, they’ll still be quite dangerous.

Can Panthers Slow Bears?

The Panthers will be asking star cornerback Jaycee Horn to do a lot of key work on Sunday in slowing down Odunze and company, but he is the kind of high-level talent that could be up to the task.

It’s a relatively refreshed secondary elsewhere, with the likes of corner Mike Jackson, safety Nick Scott and safety Tre’von Moehring.

It could take a little while for this group to gel, but the Panthers will need them to get their act together in a hurry, because the Bears’ offense will likely be one of the best they play all season.

And if Odunze is indeed active, that means Chicago will likely put maximum pressure on Carolina’s defense.