NFL Announces Punishment for Falcons Veteran After Panthers Game

The Atlanta Falcons‘ 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers got a little more expensive for one of their longest-tenured players.

The NFL announced Saturday that Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a facemask during Atlanta’s Week 2 loss to Carolina. The league’s accountability report lists the violation as coming with 5:48 remaining in the second quarter.

It wasn’t an inconsequential play, either.

Matthews’ penalty wiped out what would have been a 25-yard completion from Cooper Rush to Drake London, turning a first down at the Atlanta 37-yard line into first-and-16 from the Falcons’ own 6.

Atlanta eventually salvaged a field goal on the possession. It would be the Falcons’ only scoring drive all afternoon.

Jake Matthews Fine Came During Falcons’ Only Scoring Drive

Carolina had just taken a 13-0 lead on a Ryan Fitzgerald field goal when Atlanta took possession late in the second quarter.

On the Falcons’ first offensive snap following the kickoff, Rush connected with London deep down the right side for 25 yards. But Matthews was called for the facemask, negating the gain and backing Atlanta up six yards instead.

The Falcons recovered from the setback and eventually got a 41-yard Nick Folk field goal, cutting the Panthers’ lead to 13-3.

Carolina responded immediately.

Bryce Young led a 73-yard touchdown drive in the final minute of the half, capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller. The Panthers took a 20-3 lead into halftime and never allowed Atlanta to score again.

Matthews’ $11,941 penalty also matches the NFL’s listed amount for a first facemask offense. A second offense carries a listed fine of $17,911.

Panthers Defense Made Life Miserable for Falcons

The Matthews penalty became just one mistake in an afternoon filled with them for Atlanta.

Carolina forced five turnovers in the 34-3 victory. Linebacker Devin Lloyd intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown, while Rush finished with two interceptions and a lost fumble before being replaced by Jack Strand. Strand then threw an interception on his first NFL pass and later lost a fumble.

The Panthers also held Atlanta out of the end zone entirely.

For Carolina, it was an emphatic response after allowing 59 points in its season opener. Young threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, while Tetairoa McMillan topped 100 receiving yards.

Six days later, the league’s fine report provided one more reminder of how frustrating that afternoon became for Atlanta.