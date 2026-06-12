Panthers Extend Pass-Catching Playmaker Before 2026 Season

The Carolina Panthers are ramping up for the 2026 season. They are bringing back key names to help them piggyback off of what they did last season.

The Carolina have extended Jalen Coker to a three-year, $35 million deal.

“The Carolina Panthers extended a key part of their offense Thursday, reaching a three-year, $35 million deal with receiver Jalen Coker, agent Matt Glose told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.” An ESPN article says. “Coker was an exclusive rights free agent this year and was set to be a restricted free agent in 2027. Now, he’ll stick in Carolina through at least the 2029 season. The new deal could rise to as much $41 million with incentives.”

“I’m just excited to play for this team, that’s all it is,” Coker said previously. “All that other stuff, it is what it is. I’m just excited to be here.” Coker said in the article.

Jalen Coker Was Offseason Priority

The Carolina Panthers went 8-9 during the 2025 season while adding good talent in back-to-back seasons. The team did finish below .500 in 2025 for the eighth consecutive year, but the club won the NFC South for the first time since 2015.

The team seems to be trending in the right direction after going a combined 7-27 from 2023-2024. In Jalen Coker’s case, the breakout wide receiver was listed as Carolina’s Highest-Graded Potential Free Agent.

“The Panthers’ passing game didn’t excel as many anticipated this year, placing 26th in EPA per play.” Bradley Locker wrote in the PFF article. “In large part, Coker’s availability influenced those results. The second-year wideout played just 498 snaps — all in Week 7 or later — but was efficient when on the field, yielding a 75.3 PFF receiving grade with a 116.7 passer rating when targeted. The good news for Carolina is that Coker should be retained as an exclusive rights free agent, presumably giving Bryce Young another young weapon back in the saddle.”

Jalen Coker was a 2024 undrafted free agent. The 6’3, 208-pound wideout had himself a breakout playoff performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Coker caught 9 passes on 12 targets for 134 yards and one touchdown. Despite Coker’s efforts, the Panthers fell short 34-31 in a thriller.

In two seasons with Carolina, Coker has 65 receptions for 871 yards. He has caught five touchdowns including a career long 83-yard touchdown catch.

Jalen Coker Fits in With Young Core

One could argue Jalen Coker’s last playoff performance might have earned him the contract.

“The playoff performance was proof that Coker can be an elite wide receiver when the ball goes his way.” Jeremy Brener wrote in a January 23rd SI article.

No one can doubt the potential the Carolina Panthers have as a football team. On offensive side of the ball, the team has seen some success in the past year.

The Panthers scored big on offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan. Xavier Legette has yet to make his stride but has shown flashes of being a solid receiver.

Now that Coker is locked in through 2029, the Carolina Panthers are looking to be even better offensively as Bryce Young is on a prove-it year and Tetairoa McMillan looks to pick up where he left off last season.