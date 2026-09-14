Jalen Coker Injury: Panthers WR Spotted in Walking Boot, Per Report

A walking boot made Jalen Coker’s injury look a lot more concerning than the Carolina Panthers wide receiver says it actually is.

Coker was spotted with a boot on his left foot Monday, one day after erupting for 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Carolina’s 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears.

But Coker told Panthers reporter Mike Kaye that he only “rolled my ankle a little bit” during the first quarter. He described the boot as precautionary and said he does not expect the injury to force him to miss time.

That last part matters quite a bit more after Sunday.

Jalen Coker Played Through Ankle Injury During Career Game

If Coker injured the ankle in the first quarter as he said, he apparently played the bulk of the best game of his NFL career on it.

Coker finished with eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns, setting regular-season career highs in all three categories. One of those scores came on a 51-yard connection with Bryce Young in the second quarter — after Coker said the ankle injury occurred.

He wasn’t playing a bit role, either.

Coker logged 57 offensive snaps, accounting for 84% of Carolina’s offensive plays. That was the highest rate among Panthers receivers, narrowly ahead of Tetairoa McMillan at 82%. Xavier Legette was considerably further back at 53%.

So while the sight of a walking boot will naturally generate concern, what happened after the injury offers some useful context. Coker was healthy enough to remain heavily involved and turn nine targets into the best regular-season performance of his career.

The Panthers now have six days to see how the ankle responds.

Coker’s Breakout Is Becoming a Pattern for Panthers

Sunday also made it harder to dismiss Coker’s production as a one-game eruption.

His previous game was Carolina’s 2025 wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Coker caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown that day. With another 138 against Chicago, he became just the third player in Panthers history to record at least 130 receiving yards in consecutive games, joining Steve Smith and Patrick Jeffers.

He also became the first Panthers receiver since Smith in 2011 to record at least 135 receiving yards and two touchdown catches in the same game.

That is a rather different backdrop for an injury update than Coker had even a year ago.

The former undrafted free agent is no longer simply fighting for touches in Carolina’s receiving rotation. Based on Week 1, he is already getting starter-level usage and producing like one of Young’s most dangerous targets.

Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns against Chicago, with his 51-yard score to Coker standing as the second-longest touchdown pass of his NFL career. Coker also owns the longest: an 83-yard touchdown against Dallas in 2024.

Panthers Have Jalen Coker Injury to Monitor Before Falcons Game

For now, Coker’s own prognosis is encouraging.

The next meaningful checkpoint will come when Carolina begins issuing practice participation information ahead of Week 2. The Panthers travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 20, in their first NFC South game of the season.

Coker had four catches for 52 yards the last time Carolina played in Atlanta. His role entering this trip looks much different.

So does the significance of that walking boot.

A day after Coker established himself as one of the Panthers’ biggest Week 1 bright spots, Carolina suddenly has an injury worth watchin