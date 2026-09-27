Jalen Coker Injury Update is Bad News for Panthers’ WR Depth Chart

The Carolina Panthers are running out of depth at the wide receiver position.

And they also are at risk of losing Week 3 on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns, which would be added bad news to the idea that Jalen Coker may have another injury.

Coker left the game in the second half, and it’s not clear if he’ll be able to return.

It’s been a brutally uncomfortable injury day for the Panthers. Bryce Young has left the field multiple times in pain, although he hasn’t had to miss an offensive snap yet.

A loss of Coker for any period of time at all would hurt Carolina’s offense further.

They already went into Sunday without Xavier Legette. If Coker is missing, too, the WR depth chart gets super thin.

Jalen Coker Injury Update

Coker is officially questionable to return to Sunday’s game.

He has a quad injury.

This is a bad sign, because it’s not the same injury Coker had during the week.

On the Week 3 final injury report, Coker had been questionable for Sunday’s game, but that was due to an ankle injury.

This appears to be an unrelated issue.

Update: Coker was officially ruled out with his quad injury about 20 minutes after the questionable designation was announced.

Coker has been great for the Panthers so far this year. He had nine targets in each of the first two games, and he caught eight of those passes in both games.

Coker already has two touchdowns, and he’s one of Young’s favorite targets.

Injuries could change the tone of his season in a hurry, especially now that it seems like Coker is working through multiple ailments in the last week or two.

Panthers’ WR Depth Chart Not Healthy

The Panthers have three healthy wide receivers remaining if Coker stays out of the game.

They still have WR1 Tetairoa McMillan, which is the good news.

Beyond that? It’s thin.

John Metchie is still healthy, and he’s got some explosiveness.

And then they’ve got the unheralded Brycen Tremayne.

The tight ends and running backs might have to get involved if the Panthers want to win on Sunday, particularly if Coker can’t get back on the field.