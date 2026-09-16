Jalen Coker Injury Update is Shaky News for Panthers

Jalen Coker was one of the NFL’s breakout stars in Week 1 of the 2026 season with his massive game for the Carolina Panthers.

The talented wide receiver might now be dealing with an injury, though, which isn’t an ideal sign for those who rushed to pick up Coker off their fantasy football waiver wires.

It’s just Wednesday, so there’s plenty of time for Coker to heal up and be good to go. The Panthers play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, which is a key opening NFC South Division matchup for both teams.

Carolina would much rather have Coker on the field than not, and it’ll be a key week of managing whatever he’s dealing with to try and have the best chance.

Jalen Coker Injury Update

Coker had a boot on his left foot in the Panthers’ locker room when media was present on Monday:

#Panthers WR Jalen Coker had a boot on his left foot in the locker room. “Just rolled my ankle a little bit.” He says the injury happened in the first quarter and this boot is precautionary. He doesn’t expect to miss time. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 14, 2026

Obviously, it’s encouraging that Coker doesn’t expect to miss any time, but actions will speak louder than words on this. His practice participation will be a better indicator.

Coker was in uniform and helmet for Wednesday’s practice, but he didn’t start practice on the field with the team.

The good news: He didn’t have a boot on his foot. The bad news: He was off to the side with a trainer when practice began.

WR Jalen Coker (ankle) and OLB Pat Jones (back) are in uniform and helmets but working with a trainer to the side for #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 16, 2026

Coker’s late-week involvement in practice will be key to track. As it stands, it seems he’s got a chance to be OK, but there apparently is still work to do.

Jalen Coker Stats

The 24-year old Coker had a massive Week 1 game in the 59-37 loss to the Bears.

Coker caught eight passes from Bryce Young for 138 yards and two touchdowns. That included a 51-yard TD on a go route down the left sideline on which Young hit Coker in stride.

A year ago, Coker had 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games played. And the year before as a rookie, also in 11 games, Coker had 32 catches for 478 yards and two scores.

Tetairoa McMillan will still get the ball plenty, but Coker is the other top target in this passing game.

His overall output will likely depend a lot on how good Young is. If the Panthers’ offense continues to move the ball quite well through the air, Coker should have a good season — as long as he can stay healty.