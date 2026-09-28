Panthers Get Good News After WR Injury Scare

The Carolina Panthers appear to have avoided a significant injury to one of Bryce Young’s top weapons.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker suffered a minor quad strain during Carolina’s 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns on September 27, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Coker is considered questionable for the Panthers’ Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions, but Rapoport characterized the update as “good news overall” for the promising receiver.

That is a welcome development after Coker was unable to finish Sunday’s game and the Panthers ended the afternoon dealing with injuries to several starter.

Coker left early in the third quarter after catching two passes for 18 yards. Carolina initially announced that he had suffered a quad injury an