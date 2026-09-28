CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Jalen Coker #18 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field on September 27, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
The Carolina Panthers appear to have avoided a significant injury to one of Bryce Young’s top weapons.
Erik C. Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik C. Anderson
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The Carolina Panthers received encouraging news on wide receiver Jalen Coker after he was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns with a quad injury.
Panthers Get Good News After WR Injury Scare