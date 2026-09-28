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Panthers Get Good News After WR Injury Scare

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Carolina Panthers v Cleveland Browns
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Jalen Coker #18 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field on September 27, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers appear to have avoided a significant injury to one of Bryce Young’s top weapons.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker suffered a minor quad strain during Carolina’s 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns on September 27, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Coker is considered questionable for the Panthers’ Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions, but Rapoport characterized the update as “good news overall” for the promising receiver.

That is a welcome development after Coker was unable to finish Sunday’s game and the Panthers ended the afternoon dealing with injuries to several starter.

Coker left early in the third quarter after catching two passes for 18 yards. Carolina initially announced that he had suffered a quad injury an

Erik C. Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik C. Anderson

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Panthers Get Good News After WR Injury Scare

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