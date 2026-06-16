Jalen Coker Drops Intriguing Bryce Young Take After Recent Contract Extension

Jalen Coker went from being an undrafted rookie and a roster casualty to becoming a key part of the Carolina Panthers and making it one of the unlikely success stories in the NFL. After his recent contract extension, he is set to be in Carolina for the next three seasons as one of quarterback Bryce Young‘s go-to weapons.

After spending two years alongside Young, he has developed a deep respect for the signal-caller and what he brings to the table, helping improve the other offensive players. The 24-year-old had nothing but high praise for his QB1 during a recent interview with The Insiders on NFL Network.

“I think it really goes back to just him as a person. You know, his leadership, the way that you know, he commands the room,” said Coker. “It’s you want to play for a guy like that, you know, especially when he’s amped up out there having a good time. You know, the whole team feeds off of that energy. I mean, and he’s really, really good at football. Like, I mean, he makes the hard tuff look so easy, and I’m just truly blessed to be able to be out there with him, and you know, just continue to win games.”

Bryce Young’s Leadership Continues to Elevate Jalen Coker

Coker noted that Young’s brilliant leadership, especially last season when the Panthers reached the playoffs, was a driving force behind his decision to sign the extension. He has the knack for keeping the locker room together when things don’t go right, and when the standard drops, he ensures he’s accountable for the setbacks on the field.

Given the pocket passer demands such a high standard, it pushes Coker to approach the route running with total confidence on the gridiron. The growing chemistry between the wide receiver and the quarterback was on full display during the Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams last season when Coker delivered a breakout performance with a season-best 134 receiving yards, 9 receptions, and a touchdown.

On the other hand, Young showed his mettle last season, followed by two rocky initial campaigns. He threw a career-best 3,011 passing yards with 23 TDs. The improved performance helped not only the WR but also the other offensive players to improve their game.

As the WR continues to grow as a player, his NFL contract has also seen notable growth after his further commitment of three more years.

Jalen Coker Signed a $35 Million Extension

After Jalen Coker came in as an undrafted rookie, he worked his way up to be promoted to the active roster, and he never looked back afterward. His rookie contract was worth $2,855,000 and was valid for three years. But after featuring in 22 NFL games and starting 7, the receiver has turned into one of the important rotational players with serious potential to be a starter in the 2026 season.

Convinced by the progress the 24-year-old has shown in the past two seasons, the Panthers have locked him in with a new contract. As per the new deal, Coker is set to be paid $ 35 million in three years, including a $19.5 guartetee money, which is a significant jump from the rookie contract.