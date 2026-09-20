Panthers Give Jalen Coker New Role After Cutting WR

The Carolina Panthers saw what Jalen Coker could do in his massive Week 1 performance that included two touchdowns, including a 51-yarder.

They decided that he should do even more.

On Sunday, the Panthers gave him an additional job, and it got off to a great start.

New Job for Jalen Coker

Coker is the Panthers’ new punt returner.

Carolina knew it needed a new guy after it cut Jimmy Horn Jr. during the week. Horn joined the Cleveland Browns rather than go down to the Panthers’ practice squad.

Horn had been handling the return duties for Carolina, though, which meant something else would have to happen.

There was a lot of speculation that John Metchie III would handle the punt returns, but he wasn’t back there the first time the Falcons punted on Sunday.

Instead, it was Coker.

Fast Start

Coker got his punt returning tenure off to a great start. He raced up the left sideline and across midfield for a big game.

There was a flag down on the field initially, but the officials picked it up.

It’s Jalen Coker, not John Metchie, returning the Falcons’ first punt. And he breaks a long one into ATL territory. Cokeheads unite. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 20, 2026

The Panthers wouldn’t have necessarily put Coker back there with the expectation of a big gain.

The biggest key for a punt returner in the NFL is a guy who can catch the ball. The last thing a team needs is a muffed punt and a turnover to the other team.

Any returns are a bonus.

Clearly, Coker has great hands, and that’s why Carolina put him back there.

Coker just happened to show his explosiveness in a new way, too.