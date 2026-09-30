Panthers Get More Bad News as 2 Starting CBs Land on Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers’ injury situation in the secondary has gone from bad to considerably worse.

Carolina officially placed starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve on September 30, guaranteeing that both will miss at least the next four games. Horn suffered what head coach Dave Canales called a “significant quad injury” against the Cleveland Browns, while Jackson exited the same game with a groin injury and did not return.

The move leaves the Panthers without both members of a cornerback tandem that combined for nine interceptions last season. It also means Carolina will have to navigate an important early-season stretch — including its first NFC South matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — without either starter.

Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Must Miss at Least 4 Games

The Panthers’ Week 5 bye makes the timing particularly painful.

NFL rules require players placed on injured reserve to sit out at least four games, rather than four calendar weeks. Carolina faces the Detroit Lions in Week 4 before its bye, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Buccaneers in Week 7 and Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

That makes November 8 against the Denver Broncos in Week 9 the earliest either cornerback could return.

There is no guarantee Horn will be ready by then.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that Horn suffered a torn quad and could potentially miss the remainder of the season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported a possible six-to-12-week absence, while Canales stopped short of giving a firm timetable as the Panthers sought additional medical opinions.

Jackson’s placement on IR provides considerably more clarity than Carolina had earlier in the week. Canales initially said the Panthers were awaiting testing after Jackson suffered his groin injury against Cleveland. The veteran had played in 73 consecutive games and made 41 straight starts before the injury.

Panthers’ Cornerback Depth Chart Gets Thin Fast

There isn’t an obvious one-for-one replacement waiting behind Horn and Jackson.

Carolina now has rookie Will Lee III, Akayleb Evans and Chau Smith-Wade as the cornerbacks on its 53-man roster. The Panthers also signed Robert Rochell to the practice squad Wednesday, where he joins Corey Thornton, DeVonta Smith and Zion Childress as additional options.

Rochell at least brings familiarity with the defense. He has previously spent time with Carolina and was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, when Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley were members of the Rams organization.

Still, Canales made the scale of Horn’s absence clear before the Jackson news became official.

“There’s no replacing Jaycee Horn,” Canales said on September 28, explaining that Horn’s ability to travel with receivers and move around the formation gave Carolina flexibility that its replacements cannot necessarily duplicate.

Now the Panthers aren’t simply replacing Horn.

They have to replace Jackson, too.

Panthers Will Face Buccaneers Without Starting CB Tandem

The timing creates an added divisional consequence.

Carolina hosts Tampa Bay on October 25 in Week 7, meaning Horn and Jackson are already ruled out for the Panthers’ first matchup with the Buccaneers regardless of how quickly either player recovers.

They will also miss Sunday night’s Week 4 game against Detroit and trips to Philadelphia and Green Bay before becoming eligible to return.

Horn’s longer-term outlook remains the bigger concern, but Jackson landing on IR removes any possibility that Carolina could quickly get its other starting corner back while Horn recovers.

For at least four games, the Panthers will have neither.