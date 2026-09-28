Panthers Lose $100 Million Star Indefinitely Due to Injury

The Carolina Panthers have announced Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and will be out indefinitely.

Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.

“Sources: #Panthers star CB Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely. One of the game’s best,” Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.

“The Panthers are going to be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for a period of time, head coach Dave Canales said on Monday, though he didn’t have a specific timeline,” Darin Gantt wrote in a Carolina Panthers article .

Horn left Sunday’s loss to the Browns with a quad injury, and Canales described it as “significant quad injury”.

Horn Was Named to Second Stright Pro Bowl in 2025

Jaycee Horn is a former top 10 pick out of the University of South Carolina. Horn has spent five years in the league.

“The shutdown corner man and the boundary, hard to beat, can’t really beat him,” said teammate Robert Hunt in a Carolina Panthers article. “Loves the game, wants to be good. Speaks for itself.”

Jaycee Horn signed a 4-year, $100 million extension with the Carolina Panthers in 2025. He definitely earned his extension and proved it during 2025.

The Carolina Panthers secondary will suffer without their star corner. To make things worse, more injuries occurred on Sunday for Carolina.

Carolina Panthers Injuries Continue to Bite Them

The Panthers also lost cornerback Mike Jackson to a groin injury during the game, and he did not return. There is no timeline for his return at this time.