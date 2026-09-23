Jonathon Brooks Injury History is Painful for Panthers After Latest Update

Jonathon Brooks is starting to turn into a big “What if?” for the Carolina Panthers.

It’s not that he was a sure thing, but he’s been a running back that a lot of people have been excited about for a while now. He just hasn’t been able to stay on the field because of injuries.

He’s reaching the point already where not only has Brooks missed more time than he’s played in the NFL — you also start to wonder whether he can ever be the player he was supposed to be after so many ailments.

The latest news emerged on Wednesday, when Brooks was placed on the IR by the Panthers. Reports indicate that he will miss at least six weeks.

It’s just the latest setback in a promising career that keeps finding ways to get derailed.

Jonathon Brooks Injury History

Brooks has sustained three major injuries in his football career dating back to his time as a collegiate athlete.

First Torn ACL

Brooks went down on Nov. 11, 2023 while playing for Texas.

He had torn his right ACL, for the first time (sorry for the foreshadowing).

The Longhorns were on their way to a win over TCU, but Brooks wouldn’t play another snap for them after this injury.

“We are heartbroken for Jonathon,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after that game.

Second Torn ACL

Brooks was playing for the Panthers as a rookie when he went down again on Dec. 8, 2024.

It was his right ACL, torn again.

This time, the injury kept Brooks out of not just the end of the 2024 season but also the entire 2025 season.

Brooks didn’t return until the offseason program ahead of the 2026 season.

Core Muscle Injury

Brooks left the Panthers’ Week 2 win over the Falcons in the fourth quarter, pretty much the only thing that went wrong on the day.

It was initially called a groin injury, but on Wednesday, Sept. 23, Brooks was placed on Injured Reserve with what has now been called a core muscle injury.

Reports indicate it will keep him out at least six weeks.

Panthers’ RB Depth Chart Without Jonathon Brooks

Brooks keeps clearing the path for others to get chances in Carolina.

Chuba Hubbard has been the constant, present throughout these Brooks injuries.

But last year, it was Rico Dowdle who got an opportunity since Brooks couldn’t. This season, it could be Austin Ekeler, if the Panthers choose to sign him after his workout. Or it could be AJ Dillon, who is already on the roster.

The NFL is often about players who seize opportunities when they present themselves. It’s been a bummer for Brooks, but his absence has given space for others to step up for the Panthers.