Panthers Named Best Fit for Versatile Tight End as ‘Reliable’ Target for Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers have spent the offseason looking for ways to build off their breakout campaign in 2025. After winning the NFC South division last season, the Panthers appear to have a real shot at doing so again in 2026, but they are going to need to find ways to improve their overall play if they want to remain atop the food chain.

For the time being, Carolina appears committed to Bryce Young as its quarterback of the future, but in order to ensure his success, he needs top-tier weapons he can work with in the passing game. The Panthers could still use some help in this area, particularly when it comes to the tight end position, which is why they have been linked to former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency.

Panthers Labeled Top Landing Spot for Jonnu Smith in Free Agency

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Smith enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, as he earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career after he caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. The Steelers scooped him up in free agency last offseason, but he gradually found himself getting boxed out of the offense as the year went on.

With Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward all earning snaps at the tight end position, Smith struggled to make a consistent impact for Pittsburgh last season (38 REC, 222 YDS, 2 TD). The team opted to commit to Freiermuth and Washington as its tight end duo, as it let Heyward walk in free agency and released Smith.

To this point, Smith has yet to find a new home, but he will surely start to draw more interest now that the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. The Panthers are a team that could, at the very least, use some extra depth at the tight end spot, which is why Matt Bowen of ESPN recently predicted he would land with the reigning NFC South champions.

“Smith would give the Panthers a move — or ‘F’ — tight end who can create schematic advantages due to his alignment versatility,” Bowen wrote. “He can flex outside in 12 personnel (two tight ends), while getting targets on unders and screens. Wherever he lines up, Smith can be a reliable catch-and-run target for quarterback Bryce Young. Smith had 38 receptions in Pittsburgh last season, and 68.4% of his career receiving totals have come after the catch.”

Should the Panthers Sign Jonnu Smith?

Carolina has a solid wide receiver trio of Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xaver Legette, but the tight end position is rather barren. Tommy Tremble and Ja’Tavion Sanders are the top options here, but neither of them has been all that consistent as pass catchers. If the Panthers were to sign Smith, he could conceivably come in and be the team’s starting tight end by the time Week 1 rolls around.

It’s tough to find much downside when it comes to the potential addition of Smith for Carolina. He fills a key area of need, and his arrival would give Young another target to work with in the passing game. The price would certainly have to be right for the Panthers at this stage of the offseason, but Smith is a logical free agent target for this team as the 2026 season draws near.