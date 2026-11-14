Panthers Coach Reveals Next Step for Jonathon Brooks Return

The Carolina Panthers listed third-year running back Jonathon Brooks as doubtful to return to the team in Week 10 as he recovers from a groin injury that had him out since Week 2. Head coach Dave Canales made it clear that this week is about getting him back to football and that he is right on track for when the Panthers saw him returning.

“Just from this week, getting him back to football,” said Canales on the progress of Brooks. “He had a couple of really nice cuts on Thursday, re-accelerated, and looked like himself. And so that was encouraging.”

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The Panthers opened the 21-day practice window for Brooks this week. So, the team can activate him in the next three weeks.

Carolina Panthers Have Plan For Running Back Jonathon Brooks

Canales noted that he talked to Brooks after practice this week and he feels good about the confidence of the former second-round pick.

“He and I had a chance to kind of touch base in between plays to feel out where he was at, but I think he’s on the right track,” stated Canales.”Especially just feeling his body, you know, with the nature of a core muscle repair and those things. It’s the confidence to be able to burst and change direction, and he was able to show that.”

While Brooks is doubtful to return in Week 10, Canales makes it sound like Week 11 is a realistic goal.

Teams will typically give their player one week to get back into the swing of things, with the expectation of returning in the second week of the open practice window. Then, the third week is around in case there are delays or any setbacks when the players ramp up. It appears as though Brooks is on track to ramp up for a game in Week 11.

Panthers Expected to Get Brooks Back in Week 11

Brooks was drafted 46th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, so the talent has always been there. However, he suffered an ACL injury at Texas and missed time to start his career. Then, nearly a year later, he suffered an ACL injury on the same knee with the Carolina Panthers.

He had just nine rushing attempts for 22 yards when he re-injured it. Brooks missed all of 2025 as he rehabbed from the ACL injury and was expected to return healthy in 2026.

However, he once again had just nine rushes before the groin injury derailed him for the next 8 weeks. The team has leaned into Chuba Hubbard with Brooks out. So, it will be interesting to see how he works into the timeshare. Brooks had four carries in Week 1 and then five carries in Week 2 before his injury.

The talent has always been there, but he is now in the second half of his third NFL season, and he has 18 career rushing attempts. There is a lot for him to prove.