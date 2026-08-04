Former Carolina Panthers Starter Abruptly Retires Before Hall of Fame Game

The Carolina Panthers lost one of their most experienced reserve defensive linemen when LaBryan Ray retired during training camp.

Carolina placed Ray on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, August 4, after the 28-year-old missed practice for what head coach Dave Canales initially described as personal reasons. The move comes shortly before the Panthers face the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

Ray was not projected to be one of the biggest names on Carolina’s defense, but his departure removes a proven rotational option from a defensive front already navigating significant changes.

The former Alabama defensive lineman appeared in 46 games over three seasons with Carolina, making 10 starts. He originally joined the Panthers following a training-camp tryout in 2023 and developed into a dependable depth player.

Ray’s most substantial opportunity came in 2024, when he started nine games while the Panthers were without defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Carolina described Ray as a key rotational piece when it re-signed him during the 2026 offseason.

His retirement now creates additional snaps for the younger defensive linemen competing behind Brown and the rest of Carolina’s projected starting front.

LaBryan Ray’s Retirement Tests Panthers’ Defensive-Line Depth

The Panthers’ unofficial depth chart lists Bobby Brown III, Cam Jackson and Derrick Brown with the first defensive-line group. Jared Harrison-Hunte, Lee Hunter, Elijah Garcia, Isaiah Smith, Tywone Malone, Aaron Hall and Kyon Barrs are among the other players competing for roles up front.

Ray’s departure does not necessarily force Carolina to replace a full-time starter. It does, however, eliminate a player who had already demonstrated that he could move into the lineup when injuries required it.

That reliability has value over a 17-game season. Defensive-line rotations frequently change because of injuries, game plans and workload management, and Ray gave the Panthers someone familiar with their system.

His retirement should create a clearer opportunity for one or more of Carolina’s less-established linemen during the preseason. Harrison-Hunte, Hunter and Barrs are among the players who could benefit from the available repetitions.

It also leaves the Panthers with an open roster spot. Carolina could use that position to add another defensive lineman after evaluating its current group against Arizona, though the team had not announced another move as of Tuesday afternoon.

Panthers Also Reshape Wide Receiver Room

Ray’s retirement headlined a larger series of roster moves.

The Panthers waived wide receiver Gabriel Benyard and waived-injured wide receiver Ainias Smith. They signed wide receivers Roc Taylor and Elijah Cooks, replenishing a position group that has dealt with multiple injuries during camp.

Cooks has previously spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints. He also played in the United Football League during the spring.

Taylor spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 before playing in the UFL.

Those additions address a separate problem from Ray’s departure. Carolina needed additional healthy receivers to practice and play in the preseason, particularly after losing rookie Chris Brazzell II to a season-ending knee injury.

Ray’s exit creates a longer-term question on defense. The Panthers must decide whether their younger linemen have shown enough to absorb his role or whether they need to bring in another veteran before the regular season.

The Hall of Fame Game will provide the first meaningful evaluation. Carolina’s established starters are unlikely to carry heavy workloads, giving the players behind them an early opportunity to show they can replace the snaps and flexibility Ray provided.