Panthers Legend Luke Kuechly Lands Big Netflix News

Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly is reportedly moving from the franchise’s radio booth to one of the most prominent new broadcasting assignments in the NFL.

Netflix has selected Kuechly as its lead NFL game analyst for the 2026 season, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. Kuechly is expected to make his debut alongside NBC play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle when the Los Angeles Rams meet the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, on September 10.

The assignment continues a remarkable summer for Kuechly, who will be formally enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8. It also represents a significant vote of confidence in a broadcaster whose national game experience remains limited.

Kuechly reportedly earned the job after displaying immediate chemistry with Eagle during an audition at NBC’s studios in Stamford, Connecticut. Netflix has not formally announced the move.

Luke Kuechly’s Panthers Work Prepared Him for Netflix

Kuechly may be a new face in a lead national booth, but he has been preparing for the opportunity in several different formats.

He worked as the analyst alongside Anish Shroff on the Panthers’ radio broadcasts during the 2025 season. That role required Kuechly to diagnose plays quickly, explain defensive adjustments and communicate without the visual tools available on television. The Panthers listed Shroff and Kuechly as the radio team for Carolina’s 2025 regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kuechly also joined Dan Orlovsky and Field Yates for two editions of ESPN’s “MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats” in December 2025. The analytics-driven alternate broadcast was designed for viewers seeking a more detailed explanation of personnel, formations and strategy.

In February, Kuechly and longtime Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen debuted a podcast on the team’s official channels. The show gave Kuechly another opportunity to translate complicated football concepts into accessible conversations for Carolina fans.

Taken together, those assignments gave him experience across live radio, television analysis and longer-form discussion before Netflix elevated him to its top team.

Netflix Is Betting on Kuechly’s Defensive Perspective

Kuechly’s selection also gives Netflix something different from the quarterback-heavy lineup found across the NFL’s major broadcast partners.

Tom Brady, Tony Romo and Troy Aikman occupy lead roles after playing quarterback. Kuechly instead built his reputation by anticipating what quarterbacks were trying to do.

During his eight seasons with Carolina, Kuechly recorded 1,092 tackles—the most in the NFL from 2012 through 2019—and intercepted 18 passes, the most by a linebacker over that span. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls and earned seven All-Pro honors before retiring after the 2019 season.

Those numbers only partly explain his suitability for television. Kuechly was renowned for identifying formations, communicating checks and reaching the correct spot before a play fully developed. His challenge in broadcasting will be turning that processing speed into explanations viewers can follow between snaps.

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has already demonstrated that a non-quarterback can become one of television’s most respected game analysts. Kuechly now has an opportunity to build his own style from the defensive side of the ball.

Another Milestone in Kuechly’s Hall of Fame Year

Kuechly’s reported Netflix debut will come a little more than a month after his enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility as part of a five-member class that also includes Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig and Adam Vinatieri.

Netflix is scheduled to carry five NFL games during the 2026 season, including a Christmas doubleheader, giving Kuechly more than a one-game showcase.

For Panthers fans, the appointment means one of the franchise’s most recognizable players will remain connected to the sport on a national stage. Kuechly spent his entire career in Carolina. His next football chapter may now introduce the instincts that made him a Panthers icon to a much larger audience.