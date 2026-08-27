Former Panthers Starter Arrested After Being Found Unresponsive: Report

Former Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders was arrested on a DUI charge in Pennsylvania after police reportedly found him slumped over in a vehicle in the middle of a highway.

Sanders, 29, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and careless driving following a June 8 incident in Churchill Borough, according to Michael Guise of CBS Pittsburgh, citing court records. The development adds another obstacle for Sanders as the former Panthers starter remains unsigned entering the 2026 NFL season.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by CBS Pittsburgh, an officer found Sanders in the driver’s seat of a Lexus on William Penn Highway and made multiple attempts to wake him.

The officer said Sanders appeared to be “in and out of consciousness” and “extremely lethargic,” according to the report. Police also alleged that Sanders’ eyes were glossy, his breath smelled of alcohol and that he acknowledged drinking earlier in the day.

CBS Pittsburgh reported that Sanders performed poorly on field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a portable breath test. Police also said marijuana was discovered inside the vehicle.

Sanders was taken into custody and is due in court in September, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

“This is a private matter that has not even reached the preliminary hearing stage and there will be no further comment,” Sanders’ attorney, Phil DiLucente, told KDKA-TV.

Miles Sanders’ Panthers Deal Quickly Went Off Track

The arrest comes more than three years after Carolina made Sanders one of the centerpiece additions to an offense being rebuilt around then-rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

The Panthers signed Sanders to a four-year, $25 million contract in 2023, one offseason after he rushed for a career-best 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles. Carolina believed his rushing and receiving ability could help take pressure off its young quarterback.

That plan never materialized.

Sanders rushed 129 times for 432 yards and one touchdown during his first season in Carolina, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. Chuba Hubbard instead emerged as the Panthers’ leading back with 902 rushing yards.

The separation became even clearer in 2024. Hubbard erupted for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns while Sanders finished with 205 yards and two touchdowns on 55 attempts. Carolina ultimately gave Hubbard a long-term extension and released Sanders in March 2025.

Across his two Panthers seasons, Sanders totaled 637 rushing yards and three touchdowns while adding 302 receiving yards and another score.

Sanders Faces Uncertain NFL Future After Cowboys Injury

Sanders signed with the Dallas Cowboys after leaving Carolina and showed some early efficiency in a reserve role, rushing for 117 yards and one touchdown on just 20 carries.

But his season ended after four games.

Dallas moved Sanders to season-ending injured reserve in October 2025 because of knee and ankle issues. His final appearance came against the Green Bay Packers on September 28.

He has not played since.

That makes the timing of his legal situation notable from a football perspective. NFL teams are finishing training camp and setting their regular-season rosters, while Sanders remains a 29-year-old free agent coming off a season-ending injury.

Sanders still has a substantial résumé. The 2019 second-round pick has rushed for 4,462 yards and 24 touchdowns in 88 career games while playing for Philadelphia, Carolina and Dallas.

But his path has changed dramatically since Carolina signed him to be a featured piece of its offense in 2023. Three years later, Sanders is looking for another NFL opportunity while also facing a September court date stemming from the June arrest.