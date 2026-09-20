Panthers Add 1st-Round Pick to Week 2 Roster

The Carolina Panthers head into Sunday of Week 2 looking for their first win of the season.

They’ll take on their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, who are also 0-1.

Something has to give.

The Panthers were 59-37 losers to the Chicago Bears in a Week 1 game that had more points than any opener in NFL history.

The Falcons lost a bumpier game for both offenses, as Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers beat Atlanta’s Cooper Rush-led offense, 20-13.

Heading into Week 2, then, the Panthers are trying to keep things fresh.

A week ago, they elevated two players from their practice squad to add depth against Chicago. They’ve chosen to elevate the same two again.

Panthers Add 2 Players

The Panthers repeated their Week 1 elevations.

Teams can elevate two players from the practice squad each week, and each individual player can be elevated as many as three times in a season.

The Panthers make it two-for-two for this duo: Jeremiah Moon and Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons is the more familiar name to many. He was a versatile college star for the Clemson Tigers and a first-round pick.

He has turned into a journeyman, though, with Carolina his latest stop.