Panthers Add 1st-Round Pick to Week 2 Roster

The Carolina Panthers head into Sunday of Week 2 looking for their first win of the season.
They’ll take on their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, who are also 0-1.
Something has to give.
The Panthers were 59-37 losers to the Chicago Bears in a Week 1 game that had more points than any opener in NFL history.
The Falcons lost a bumpier game for both offenses, as Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers beat Atlanta’s Cooper Rush-led offense, 20-13.
Heading into Week 2, then, the Panthers are trying to keep things fresh.
A week ago, they elevated two players from their practice squad to add depth against Chicago. They’ve chosen to elevate the same two again.
Panthers Add 2 Players
The Panthers repeated their Week 1 elevations.
Teams can elevate two players from the practice squad each week, and each individual player can be elevated as many as three times in a season.
The Panthers make it two-for-two for this duo: Jeremiah Moon and Isaiah Simmons.
Simmons is the more familiar name to many. He was a versatile college star for the Clemson Tigers and a first-round pick.
He has turned into a journeyman, though, with Carolina his latest stop.
“Simmons is one of the team’s top special teams players,” the Panthers’ official team website wrote with the news.
Simmons did get onto the field on special teams in Week 1, but he didn’t make any tackles or record any other stats.
More About Jeremiah Moon
Moon, with an incredible name, is an outside linebacker.
“Moon adds depth at outside linebacker, where Patrick Jones II is questionable because of a back injury,” writes the Panthers’ official site. “He’ll join Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson, and Thomas Incoom in the rotation there.”
Moon, unlike Simmons, did get on the stat sheet in Week 1. He recorded two solo tackles and one assisted tackle.
He’s got much less pedigree than Simmons but sure does look the part.
Moon measures at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds. He was a college player for the Florida Gators before going undrafted in 2023.
Moon is 28 now.
He began his NFL career with eight games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, making 12 tackles.
In 13 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, Moon had nine tackles.
He then appeared in two games for Pittsburgh and one for Carolina in 2025.
Now, he’s with the Panthers again and trying to prove he belongs on the active roster to stay.
For the moment, though, he’s a practice squad elevation for the second week in a row. He’ll try to help the Panthers pull off the divisional win.
Panthers Add 1st-Round Pick to Week 2 Roster