Panthers’ Bryce Young Makes Clear Statement About Contract Extension

Bryce Young certainly understands what this season could mean for the future of his NFL career.

It’s also not something the Carolina Panthers‘ QB is trying to be too focused on as Week 1 approaches and the Panthers prepare to take on the Chicago Bears.

The simple reality is this: Young is under Panthers control for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. This year is the fourth and final year on his standard rookie contract. Next season is his fifth-year option, which has already been activated by Carolina.

If Young wants to remain with the Panthers beyond 2027, he’ll have to prove he deserves a contract extension.

On the flip side, if Carolina wants to feel conviction in offering Young a legitimate contract extension, the Panthers will first have to see enough out of Young in the season ahead to know it makes sense to offer one.

If the sides reach the end of the 2027 preseason without a deal, it’s pretty unlikely it would happen in the middle of next season.

For better or worse, Young probably has to prove who he is to the Panthers once and for all this season.

Bryce Young Makes Contract Statement

A bunch of important Panthers spoke to local reporters on Wednesday, including Young.

He had a relatively simple message when it came to his contract:

“For me, it’s just about football. All that stuff happens, it’s outside for my control. All that stuff is other people, and upstairs, and agents an all that.”

On the one hand, that’s very much what you’d expect a team leader to say. It wouldn’t sound as good if Young said his contract was at the front of his mind.

On the flip side, there’s always a chance that it’s legitimately true. Young probably is mostly focused on football and on preparing for Week 1. That’s how football players are wired.

QBs are built to see the next move, though. Young isn’t ignorant. He knows why the question is being asked. He just isn’t going to fuel the fire.

David Tepper Speaks, Too

Panthers owner David Tepper spoke to the media for the first time in a few years on Wednesday, and he was naturally asked about Young — potential franchise QBs bring about some questions.

“He has performed at a high level against high-level competition,” Tepper said. “It seems to bring the best out in him. Bryce is the type of guy who doesn’t feel the pressure. You saw that against the Rams twice [last year]. When you see that, you know it’s there. Can he bring it every single game? I know it’s there.”

Tepper was also asked about something he previously said — that he believed when the Panthers drafted Young that he could lead them to multiple Super Bowls.

“I think he has a lot of talent, and with the right weapons and the right situation, yeah,” Tepper affirmed that he still believes.

Again, of course, he couldn’t say something else. But it’s as good a vote of confidence that Young could get from his owner at the moment, all things considered.