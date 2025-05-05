Barkov Reveals Key Difference Between Panthers & Maple Leafs Before Playoff Series

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be taking on the Florida Panthers in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Heading into the series, which begins on May 5, both teams are trying to play the underdog role. Toronto was the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division, while Florida is the reigning Stanley Cup champion.

Although both teams are among the best in the league, Panthers captain Aleksandar Barkov believes there’s a key difference between the teams.

“Experience is the one aspect of it – we have a lot of guys who went through those series and that year and last year and now this year,” Barkov said. “We have a lot more experience playing in the playoffs. But every year is different. They have a lot of new guys, new systems, new coach. They’ve been playing really well this year, they played good in the first round, so it’s going to be tough either way. All we can do is just concentrate on ourselves and our game and our game plan and go and do it.”

Barkov does make a fair point, as the Panthers have made the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons, so Florida has had more success in the playoffs.

Yet, the Maple Leafs did sign Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Steven Lorentz, and starting goalie Anthony Stolarz, who all won the Cup with the Panthers last season.

Game 1 is set for May 5 at 8 p.m. ET in Toronto.

Maple Leafs Expecting a ‘Tough Series’

Although Toronto won the Atlantic Division and has home ice advantage in the series, the Maple Leafs are underdogs to win the series.

Toronto is playing the reigning Cup champs, and Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said the team is preparing for a tough series.

“It’s going to be another tough series,” Matthews said. “It’s the defending champs, back-to-back Cup Finals, it’s going to be hard. We’ve got to reset and do our homework and rest up, do what we can, go in there with confidence and go in there with pushback.”

Toronto does have some confidence after beating the Ottawa Senators in the first round. Toronto’s coach, Craig Berube, also believes the team matches up well with the Panthers in the physical department.

“Are they mean? They play a hard game, I agree,” Berube said. “They forecheck hard, they’re physical, they’re in your face the whole game. I don’t necessarily think it’s mean… We’re a physical team too. And we have to be physical ourselves. We have to initiate as much as possible. You’re going to get banged around and they’re going to come at you and they’re going to hit you, and that’s just part of it.”

Toronto won just 1 of the 4 meetings against the Panthers in the regular season.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Playoff Schedule

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs sees the Maple Leafs taking on the Florida Panthers. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Monday, May 5, 8 pm ET

Game 2: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 7, 7 pm ET

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 9, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Sunday, May 11, 7:30 pm ET

Game 5: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 14, TBD*

Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, TBD*

Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, TBD*

*If necessary