Panthers-Falcons TV Broadcast Audio Error Left Fans Listening to Other Game on Fox

No, you weren’t going crazy.

Fans who were watching the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 on Sunday on their local Fox channel might’ve thought they started hearing the commentary from a different game. That couldn’t be, though, could it?

Well, it was.

Turns out, that was officially an error by Fox that led to a weird technical glitch.

The Panthers and Falcons were still on the screen.

The commentary was coming from somewhere else altogether.

Panthers-Falcons Audio Issues

Some fans watching Panthers-Falcons on Fox instead got interspersed audio from the game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, while others got sound from the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

“Multiple viewers took to X to report rogue audio feeds, with audio from the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings game invading the broadcasts of the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets game as well as the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers game,” wrote Megan Armstrong of Awful Announcing.

The Panthers are blowing out the Falcons, so Fox has decided to give us the Panthers-Falcons video with the Jets-Packers audio. It’s trippy! Somebody flipped the wrong switch somewhere. pic.twitter.com/wukzGiel5Z — Diggin’ Brigham (@DigginBrigham) September 20, 2026

This is an especially odd error, because it’s not simply that the broadcast starts getting different audio from the same stadium.

There was a New York Mets broadcast on their local SNY channel this year that instead was being broadcast in Spanish — but that was still coming from their stadium that the game was happening.

In this case, the audio feed was coming from an entirely different part of the country than the video feed. They were being produced in two different trucks. Yet somehow they were melding together for viewers.