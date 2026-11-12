Panthers Dealt Injury Updates on Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks

The Carolina Panthers have a big game coming up in Week 10. They’re taking on the New Orleans Saints in a battle of two 3-5 teams that are somehow on top of the NFC South Division.

For the Panthers to have their best possible chance of dispatching the Saints, they’ll need healthy running backs, but Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks are both on the injury report through Thursday.

The good news is that both are trending in the right direction.

Here’s the latest on the status of both RBs.

Chuba Hubbard Injury Update

Chuba Hubbard didn’t practice on Wednesday, but that was listed as rest/non-injury related.

Players in that situation are just hoped to return to practice on Thursday to ensure that the designation wasn’t missing anything, and it evidently wasn’t.

Hubbard was back at practice as a full participant on Thursday.

With Hubbard being the workhorse back for Carolina this season, they decided to just give him a breather on Wednesday before taking some time to ramp him up to speed beginning Thursday.

Jonathon Brooks Injury Update

Jonathon Brooks has an unfortunate injury history that has prevented him from reaching his ceiling as a running back so far.

Right now, he’s dealing with a groin issue.

The good news is that despite being listed on the report with a groin injury, Brooks has practiced fully on both Wednesday and Thursday. It shouldn’t keep him out of Sunday’s game.

It’s fair to wonder, though, if Brooks is at full strength. He likely wouldn’t be on the injury report at all if nothing was nagging him.

Given that the Panthers got Trevor Etienne back midway through the season after he was out to start the year, Hubbard’s backup RB job isn’t set in stone. Brooks needs to be at full health to have the chance to prove he can still be a valuable NFL player.