Panthers Injury Updates: Devin Lloyd, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette Status for Week 3

The Carolina Panthers are coming off their first win of the season and would love to keep the good vibes going when they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in their home opener on Sunday.

The Panthers may not be at full strength, though — injuries are currently hitting them pretty hard. Devin Lloyd, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are among the players who are banged up.

Lloyd and Coker have both been early-season stars for Carolina, while Legette also made a big play down the field during the Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers’ injury report is going to be worth watching heading into the weekend.

Devin Lloyd Injury Update

Lloyd has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

He has a calf injury and didn’t practice the entire week.

Lloyd is coming off a game in which he had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions — and one of those INTs a 16-yard return for a touchdown.

In Week 1, he was quite active, too — making 13 tackles, including nine solo takedowns.

Without Lloyd, the veteran Tyrel Dodson will likely have to step up.

Jalen Coker Injury Update

Coker has been dealing with an ankle injury, but his Friday practice was positive.

He both ran routes and also fielded punts. The Panthers were considered keeping Coker off return duty to preserve his health, so the fact that he was doing it in practice is a good sign.

Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters after practice that he expects to have Coker available on Sunday.

Coker has been a breakout star this season. In Week 1, Coker was targeted nine times and caught eight of them for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. That included a 51-yard TD.

Then in Week 2, Coker again caught 8-of-9 targets. This time, it was the shorter-range stuff he had made look easy early in his career, as he totaled 66 yards. And this time, the Panthers won over the Falcons, 34-3.

Coker’s availability is big news for the passing game, for QB Bryce Young and for fellow WR Tetairoa McMillan.

Xavier Legette Injury Update

Legette, who caught a 55-yard pass in Week 2, is going to be a game-time decision in Week 3, coach Dave Canales told reporters on Friday.

Dave Canales expects Jalen Coker to play Sunday, Xavier Legette will be a game-time decision for the #Panthers. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 25, 2026

It’s a knee issue for Legette, who was spotted running routes with the receivers during Friday’s practice.

Legette hasn’t lived up to his hype in the NFL yet as a former first-round pick, but the Panthers’ WR depth chart sure looks better with him as the No. 3 wide receiver versus having to go further down the list.