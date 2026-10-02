Panthers, Jaguars Combine With Lions, Bengals for Week 4 NFL History

If you’re a cat person, Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season is for you.

At 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

Then on Sunday Night Football, the Detroit Lions visit Carolina to take on the Panthers.

Cat versus cat, and cat versus cat.

History Made

The Internet is an incredible place sometimes. It’s where we learned on Friday morning that there has never been a week in NFL history where the four feline teams faced off, until this one.

Unnecessary Stat: This is the 1st week in NFL History we’ve had all 4 feline football teams face each other. pic.twitter.com/uh3M1E50cU — Kyle Borgognoni (@kyle_borg) October 2, 2026

With 32 teams in the NFL, and the Panthers and Lions being in an opposite conference to the Jaguars and Bengals, and all four teams being in different divisions, it’s understandable that this is a first. That’s especially true when considering that the Jags and Panthers are two of the league’s newer franchises.

Still, you’d have thought that maybe this happened once before.

It hasn’t, though, which creates a meow-worthy Sunday in the NFL.

Jaguars at Bengals

This clash between 2-1 teams from the AFC has a lot of potential to be a great game.

When you’re considering excitement factor for a ballgame, a great place to start is talented quarterbacks and receivers.

The Jaguars send Trevor Lawrence onto the field to throw to Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and Travis Hunter.

The Bengals bring Joe Burrow out there with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Jags’ defense is better on paper than the Bengals’ defense, but whoever is able to slow down the aerial attack better will have a great chance of improving to 3-1.

Lions at Panthers

This is a fascinating primetime stage for a Panthers team that has the potential to be really good this season but is off to just a 1-2 start.

The Lions have begun the year 2-1 and are trying to bounce back from a season in which they missed the playoffs entirely.

The individual standout in this game, on paper, is Lions do-everything RB Jahmyr Gibbs. He is capable of going to the house on any play, and he can beat you as both a receiver and a runner.

For the Panthers to keep up, they’ll need Bryce Young to continue his ascent into the realm of high-level NFL starting quarterbacks. It’s not a given that he’ll get there, but this will be among the most eyes he’s had on him playing QB for the Panthers, and so he can either sink or swim.

Other Animal Teams

The NFL has creatures beyond cats, of course.

In Week 4, the Chicago Bears host the New York Jets.

The Arizona Cardinals go to New York to take on the Giants.

The Baltimore Ravens welcome the Tennessee Titans.

It’s an animal-animal matchup when the Rams play in Philly against the Eagles.

The Dolphins have a tough marine matchup with the Vikings.

The Broncos meet the gold-rushing 49ers in San Francisco.

The Seahawks contend with electricity at home against the Chargers.

And the Falcons meet holiness on Monday night in New Orleans against the Saints.