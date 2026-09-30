Panthers’ Jalen Coker, Chuba Hubbard, Bryce Young Get Injury Report Updates

The Carolina Panthers are getting ready for one of the marquee games on their 2026 NFL schedule.

It’s Week 4, which means they’ll be hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The national spotlight will come to Carolina, with all eyes on the defending NFC South champions as they try to improve upon a 1-2 start to this season.

It’s certainly the kind of scene in which the Panthers would want to be as healthy as possible, but that’s not looking to be the case.

Names like Jalen Coker, Chuba Hubbard and Bryce Young were all on the Panthers’ injury report on Wednesday. They’ll warrant watching as the week goes along.

Jalen Coker Injury Update

Coker was listed as a did not participate in Wednesday’s practice on the Panthers injury report.

While it has been previously referred to as a groin problem, Coker’s injury on the report is called a quadriceps ailment.

The vibe given by head coach Dave Canales in his press conference is that Coker has a chance to play this week but will probably have to ramp up starting with Thursday’s practice.

After a pair of eight-catch games to begin the year, Coker had just two catches for 18 yards in the Week 3 loss to the Browns.

Chuba Hubbard Injury Update

The running back Hubbard didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, either.

It’s a false alarm here, though. He was listed as “not injury related/rest.”

Wednesday was also just a walkthrough for the Panthers, so as long as Hubbard is back out there Thursday, there should be no worries here.

Hubbard ran for 82 yards and added 28 yards receiving in Week 3.

Bryce Young Injury Update

Young battled an injury in Week 3, limping around but not missing a play.

He was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice for the Panthers.

They’ve noted it as a knee injury, but as long as Young keeps practicing in full, it shouldn’t be a concern.

For what it’s worth, Young’s backup is Kenny Pickett.

Panthers Injury Report

A number of other names were on the injury report for the Panthers on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 Sunday Night Football against the Lions.

Tight end Darren Waller (vet rest/toe) didn’t participate.

Neither did receiver Xavier Legette (knee), who is considered week-to-week.

The Panthers also had DNPs for Damien Lewis and Princely Umanmielen. And the rookie Monroe Freeling didn’t participate in practice as he goes through concussion protocol.

Devin Lloyd, the star linebacker, missed Week 3 with a calf injury but was a full participant Wednesday and is expected to be back for Week 4.