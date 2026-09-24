Panthers’ Jalen Coker Injury Update Raises Concern for Week 3

Jalen Coker is one of the breakout stars of the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season for the Carolina Panthers.

Turns out that at least some of that appears to be happening despite Coker dealing with an injury.

Coker was on the injury report throughout Week 2 before playing, and he’s dealing with the same ailment again as the Panthers prepare for their Week 3 game at the Cleveland Browns.

Given how last week went, Coker may be just fine, but it’s fair to have a little concern as Coker works through this issue.

At Thursday’s Panthers practice, Coker wasn’t in uniform.

He was off to the side on a bike at the start of practice.

Coker has been dealing with ankle ankle injury.

It clearly isn’t perfect, because The Athletic’s Joe Person pointed out in a post on Wednesday that Coker will be giving up punt return duties to Ihmir Smith-Marsette:

For what it’s worth, Coker was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

The Panthers appear to be managing his ankle more than anything beyond that, but it still bears watching as Week 3 approaches.

Jalen Coker’s Breakout

The undrafted Coker was a college star at Holy Cross who stands 6-foot-3 and runs well, but that wasn’t enough for him to get drafted in 2024.

He had 32 catches in his first season and then 33 in his second, but this year is looking like it’ll be a huge breakout for Coker.

In Week 1, he was targeted nine times and caught eight of them for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. That included a 51-yard TD.

Then in Week 2, Coker again caught 8-of-9 targets. This time, it was the shorter-range stuff he had made look easy early in his career, as he totaled 66 yards. And this time, the Panthers won over the Falcons comfortably, 34-3.

Bryce Young is throwing at a high rate, and he’s throwing well, and it is allowing both Coker and Tetairoa McMillan to look like stars in the early going.

Tet was a first-round pick, while Coker didn’t get drafted at all, but together, they seem set to lead the Panthers’ passing attack to great places — as long as they can stay on the field.