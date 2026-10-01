Panthers’ Jalen Coker Playing Chances Updated for Week 4

A big opportunity is in front of the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, they’ll be playing on Sunday Night Football. It’s a national spotlight against the Detroit Lions.

It’s also a key chance for the Panthers, who are just 1-2 to begin the season after a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns. A bounceback win over the Lions would be crucial to rebuilding some confidence and propelling the season in the right direction.

The NFC South Division has had struggles across the board so far, so the Panthers wouldn’t be out of anything at 1-3. They won the division at 8-9 last year.

But a 2-2 record sure would look a lot better, and to get there, the Panthers will have to beat a strong Lions team in primetime.

At least it looks more and more likely that the Panthers will have Jalen Coker available.

Is Jalen Coker Playing This Week?

The indications are good that Coker will get a chance to play in Week 4.

The worry was raised for a couple of reasons. For one, he exited Sunday’s Week 3 loss. And then on Wednesday’s injury report, he was listed as a did not participate due to his quad injury.

Thursday’s practice opened with Coker off to the side with trainers, another potential worry.

But then things turned in a good direction. Coker joined the other wideouts for individual position drills.

If Coker’s quad was bothering him that much, he wouldn’t be out there running around with his fellow pass catchers.

Coker has joined receivers for position drills, running and catching passes https://t.co/fjxodtDtqR — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 1, 2026

The Panthers will release an official practice participation report for Coker later on Thursday, but it sure seems like he’ll be at least listed as limited, and that’s good progress to make on Thursday before a Sunday game.

If Coker can ramp up even more on Friday, he should be good to go.

Jalen Coker Season

Coker got his season off to an incredible start. In Week 1, he had eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

He cooled off just a tad in Week 2 but was still great with another eight catches for 66 yards.

Coker’s injury, and overall Carolina struggles against Cleveland pressure, led to a quiet Week 3. He caught 2-of-4 targets for 18 yards.

Given that Coker was targeted nine times apiece in each of the first two games, it sure seems like Week 3 was the outlier, and that the other two were a better indication of his potential this season.

Of course, Coker has to be on the field to live up to his potential, but he seems to be moving in the right direction toward that.