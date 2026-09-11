Panthers Make Final Jonathon Brooks Injury Decision for Week 1

Jonathon Brooks’ NFL career has been defined by injuries.

The Carolina Panthers‘ RB appeared in danger of that being the case for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, too.

The Panthers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but Brooks’ availability was in question over the past week-plus.

Turns out, there was nothing to worry about.

Jonathon Brooks Injury Update

Brooks officially has no injury designation on the Panthers’ Friday injury report.

That means he won’t even be listed as “questionable,” and he should be all set to play on Sunday.

No injury designations for Jonathon Brooks and Bobby Brown. They’re good to go vs. Bears.

Pat Jones (back) is out (which we knew). — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 11, 2026

Brooks has been dealing with a groin injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but he got the key upgrade to being a full pratice participant on Friday.

That seems to suggest there shouldn’t be any major limitations on Brooks, either. The Panthers will need all their best playmakers on the field to keep up with the Bears’ high-powered offense, and Brooks is good to go.

Panthers’ RB Depth Chart

This is where things start to get interesting, though, because Brooks and Chuba Hubbard are looking at some level of time share.

The problem is that it’s not totally clear who will be doing what — and really, it’s a good problem for the Panthers.

They can ease Brooks back into his workload just a bit without overdoing it, because they can turn to the reliable Hubbard. And if Hubbard is going well, Brooks can get some extra breathers on the sideline.

It’s a long season, and given Brooks’ NFL career has been so hampered by injuries so far, the Panthers will surely be cautious not to push him too far past his limit in the season opener.

The Bears will be coming to Carolina hoping to build on their 11-6 record from last season that included an NFC North Division title. One of the quickest ways for the Panthers to take the wind out of Chicago’s sails will be to control the clock by running the ball. Together, Brooks and Hubbard can try to do that.

Should I Start Jonathon Brooks in Fantasy?

Brooks is a tough start for fantasy football Week 1. At best, he would be a FLEX consideration.

In what could turn into a shootout, Brooks does have decent touchdown potential, but that’s really what you’d be playing him for. If you think Carolina gets blown out, then sitting Brooks would be the right call.

He’s definitely a good player to have rostered, though, because there’s a chance that as the season goes along, Brooks gets a pretty sturdy workload. He’s certainly built to be an RB1 if Carolina wants to allow him such a job.