Panthers Lose Another Player To Browns

The Cleveland Browns have apparently been paying close attention to the Carolina Panthers.

In each of the last two weeks, the Browns have picked up a player whose most recent NFL action came for the Panthers.

Jimmy Horn Jr. was the pickup last week, and he went to Cleveland directly after the Panthers had waived him.

This week, it’s linebacker Krys Barnes, who has signed with Cleveland’s practice squad. Barnes finished last season with Carolina but hadn’t yet played for a team in the 2026 regular season through two weeks.

We’ve signed LB Krys Barnes to the practice squad and placed LB Nathaniel Watson on practice squad/injured 📰 » https://t.co/wMIWd97ibz pic.twitter.com/t7IvT95l6T — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 22, 2026

This is what the Browns shared in the above press release about Barnes:

“Barnes (6-2, 229) is in his seventh NFL season out of UCLA. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Green Bay in 2020, Barnes has appeared in 75 career games with the Packers (2020-22), Cardinals (2023-24) and Panthers (2025). He has recorded 293 career tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Barnes will wear No. 43.”

It’s more of a coincidence than anything else that these two former Panthers have both gone to the Browns. Still, it’s a fascinating pipeline.

In recent times, Carolina most famously took Baker Mayfield off of Cleveland’s hands, and that hasn’t worked out for anyone.

Barnes is, of course, a much lower-profile move.

Krys Barnes With Panthers

Barnes spent the 2025 season with the Panthers.

He was able to appear in seven games, including three starts.

Barnes totaled 23 tackles, including one for a loss. He also had one quarterback hit.

The linebacker notched half a sack for Carolina, as well.

Barnes’ contract was up at the end of the 2025 season, and he reached free agency officially in March.

He signed with the Washington Commanders in mid-August, but about two weeks later, they cut Barnes.

That left him looking for a team until now, when the Browns have brought him aboard.

Krys Barnes Career

Barnes, as mentioned above, was an undrafted player out of college. He attended UCLA after growing up in the state of California.

His first NFL chance came with the Green Bay Packers. As a rookie in 2020, Barnes made 80 tackles in 13 games.

Then in 2021, Barnes added 81 tackles in 16 games.

He had 29 tackles in an injury-shortened 2022 season (six games). Barnes did notch 1.0 sack in all three of his seasons with the Packers.

Barnes joined the Arizona Cardinals for the 2023 season and he had 55 tackles in 16 games as well as an interception and a career-high six passes defensed.

Then in 2024, Barnes had 35 tackles, including a career-high 2.0 sacks.

That brought him to his 2025 opportunity in Carolina, and now Barnes will be hoping to make it up to the Browns’ gameday roster at some point in 2026.