Panthers’ Mike Jackson Reveals Miserable Weekend in Cleveland

The NFL world already knew about Mike Jackson’s injury. Turns out, that wasn’t the only thing that went wrong for him in Cleveland.

The Carolina Panthers‘ cornerback had one of those no good, very bad, awful, miserable, terrible days when the Panthers played the Browns on Sunday.

He was even open enough to reveal it to reporters when he spoke on Wednesday about his injury, and it got a chuckle out of the room — but in the moment, it surely couldn’t have been very fun.

Mike Jackson’s Bad Weekend in Cleveland

The trouble started for Jackson when he had to leave the 21-18 loss to the Browns with a groin injury.

The Panthers didn’t provide further insight on the injury itself, but this week, they placed Jackson on injured reserve.

The IR placement comes with a minimum four-game absence, so clearly it wasn’t just a minor issue for Jackson.

That was just the start, though.

At some point on Sunday, he also lost his phone in the locker room in Cleveland — although it sounds like he found that.

And in the aftermath of a rough day, Jackson left his wallet there when the Panthers returned to Charlotte. The Browns are shipping the wallet back to him.

Mike Jackson says he’s NEVER going back to Cleveland: “I got hurt in the game, lost my phone in the locker room, AND I left my wallet there.”#Panthers pic.twitter.com/m9koU0YSKh — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 30, 2026

Definitely sounds like the kind of day a player might simply want to forget.

Bad Timing for Panthers

Jackson’s injury comes at a rough time for the Panthers, who also lost star cornerback Jaycee Horn to injury in the Browns game and also placed him on IR.

That’s coming right ahead of their Week 4 Sunday Night Football appearance against the Detroit Lions. The Lions have two star receivers — Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams — who will be excited for their matchups against backup defensive backs.

Jackson is in his third year with the Panthers and has been as reliable as they come. He started all 17 games in each of the past two seasons.

In 2024, Jackson finished with 76 tackles, 17 passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2025, he had 68 tackles, four interceptions, and a league-best 19 passes defensed.

He gets targeted a ton since Horn is on the other side, but he more often than not holds his own.

He’s clearly a trusted player for the Panthers, and all things considered, Carolina couldn’t have had a much worse Sunday in Cleveland. Jackson certainly felt the pain of that roadtrip.