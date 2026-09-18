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Panthers Nearly Lost Jalen Coker

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Coker #18 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jalen Coker has blossomed into a clear top-two wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers.

Once upon a time, and not all that long ago, Coker was at risk of being lost to a different NFL team, though.

It’s a fact circulating on social media ahead of the Panthers’ Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons, in large part because Coker is coming off an eight-catch, two-TD game in Week 1.

Coker seems like a perfectly logical player to feature in the offense now.

Just more than two years ago, though, he was far from a sure thing.

Jalen Coker Risk

The Panthers signed Coker as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and gave him a chance to win a job during training camp and the preseason.

Coker didn’t actually win a roster spot, though.

On August 28, 2024, the Panthers waived Coker. They had to do that to potentially get him on the practice squad.

Coker being on waivers meant another team could’ve claimed him, which would’ve taken him fully away from the Panthers.

Instead, Coker slid through the cracks unnoticed.

The Panthers didn’t take too long into Coker’s rookie season to start incorporating him into the offense.

Sure, he was an undrafted player, but he was a big and reliable target, and so Carolina found ways to start using him more.

Two years later, there’s no question as to Coker’s roster spot. He’s the Panthers’ No. 2 WR and a guy that the rest of the NFL must be kicking itself over for not recognizing what he was capable of.

Jalen Coker Irony

The irony, of course, is that the Panthers didn’t even realize what Coker was capable of.

Clearly, Coker has worked out, but that was a bit by luck.

If someone had claimed him off waivers in late August of 2024, Coker may have broken out somewhere else. Or he would’ve never gotten the opportunity he has in Carolina, which could’ve stunted his growth altogether.

Coker may not have been made to be a first-round draft pick, but he has always been a solid football player, and he has gotten the chance to prove that in Carolina.

It’s fair to wonder what might have happened to Coker in an alternate universe.

But then the Panthers fans ought to appreciate what they have. Somehow, this undrafted free agent who they didn’t always even want has turned into a star, a guy who the rest of the NFL is learning the name of bit by bit.

Coker remains a Panther, maybe for the long haul. It was very close to that changing forever.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Panthers Nearly Lost Jalen Coker

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