Panthers Up Against NFL’s Worst Week 1 Trend

The Carolina Panthers enter the 2026 NFL season with an NFC South Division title to defend.

But if history is any indication, they may not get off to a great start in that title defense.

The Panthers are the worst team in NFL history in Week 1.

They win just 34.3% of their opening games, and they haven’t won in Week 1 since 2021.

The #Panthers have the worst week one winning percentage in the NFL (34.7%). They have not won their opening game since 2021. Does Carolina break the trend this year? h/t @scott_fowler | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/H0huX2g1a0 — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) September 8, 2026

Sure, the Panthers haven’t always been the NFL’s strongest team, but that’s still a dramatic rate. They win just about one-third of their season-opening games.

Panthers Week 1 Games

The Panthers joined the NFL in 1995, which means prior to this season, they’ve played 31 Week 1 games.

In those games, they are 11-20.

This is the list:

1995: Falcons 23, Panthers 20 (OT)

1996: Panthers 29, Falcons 6

1997: Redskins 24, Panthers 10

1998: Falcons 19, Panthers 14

1999: Saints 19, Panthers 10

2000: Redskins 20, Panthers 17

2001: Panthers 24, Vikings 13

2002: Panthers 10, Ravens 7

2003: Panthers 24, Jaguars 23

2004: Packers 24, Panthers 14

2005: Saints 23, Panthers 20

2006: Falcons 20, Panthers 6

2007: Panthers 27, Rams 13

2008: Panthers 26, Chargers 24

2009: Eagles 38, Panthers 10

2010: Giants 31, Panthers 18

2011: Cardinals 28, Panthers 21

2012: Buccaneers 16, Panthers 10

2013: Seahawks 12, Panthers 7

2014: Panthers 20, Buccaneers 14

2015: Panthers 20, Jaguars 9

2016: Broncos 21, Panthers 20

2017: Panthers 23, 49ers 3

2018: Panthers 16, Cowboys 8

2019: Rams 30, Panthers 27

2020: Raiders 34, Panthers 30

2021: Panthers 19, Jets 14

2022: Browns 26, Panthers 24

2023: Falcons 24, Panthers 10

2024: Saints 47, Panthers 10

2025: Jaguars 26, Panthers 10

Who Do The Panthers Play in Week 1?

The Panthers open this season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at home. They’ll take on the Chicago Bears.

Amazingly, these teams have yet to meet to open a season until this year — not that such a history would have a huge historical significance right now, but it’d still be interesting.

The Bears lost their season opener a year ago to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, and then were even worse in game two, a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, before turning their season around.

Chicago is led by third-year quarterback Caleb Williams and second-year head coach Ben Johnson. With those two now comfortable with each other, the Bears are expected to put up points in bunches.

Chicago has not made a lot of changes to its offense, and the Bears actually traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, but in general, there’ll be strong continuity there.

The Panthers, too, have a lot of continuity in their offense. Rico Dowdle is gone, but many of the other main contributors are back.

If it’s a warm day in Carolina on Sunday, there could be a hefty point total put up between the Bears and the Panthers.