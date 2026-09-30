Panthers Part Ways With Recent Signing, Sign 2 New Players Including Super Bowl Champ

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a tough Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Along with that loss comes some bottom of the roster churn, the kind that results in faces coming and going as the Panthers look for the perfect combination of players.

On Tuesday, that meant cutting one guy who had just signed a week earlier, as well as signing two new guys to freshen things up.

A lot of times, these moves and potential contributors don’t amount to much, but occasionally they end up being exactly what a team needs.

At 1-2, the Panthers sure would like a spark. They’ve got plenty of time to defend their NFC South Division title, but they probably will be kicking themselves for the loss to the Browns that very few would’ve predicted.

Panthers Cut Maema Njongmeta

The Panthers waived Maema Njongmeta, an outside linebacker they had just signed a week earlier.

Njongmeta is a 25-year old, 6-foot tall linebacker who had been signed to the Panthers’ practice squad.

He was born in Cameroon and moved to the United States when he was a young child.