Panthers Have Path to Trade for Pro Bowler for 3rd-Round Pick

The Carolina Panthers are a team that believe they can do big things in the 2026 NFL season.

They’re coming off an NFC South Division title, and although Week 1 got away from them against the Chicago Bears‘ high-powered offense, they bounced back with a Week 2 win.

Bryce Young is looking more and more like a potential franchise quarterback, which raises the upside of the Panthers as a whole, and it already has them surfacing in some early-season trade possibilities.

The offense is firing on all cylinders, with the Panthers having exceeded 30 points in each of the season’s first two games.

The defense could always be better, and they may have a trade path to do that.

Panthers Trade Idea

A new article by Bleacher Report suggests that the Panthers could be a suitor for defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Payne is a former first-round pick who has made a Pro Bowl, and he currently plays for the Washington Commanders.

Things aren’t going well in the nation’s capital, which is what could make Payne available.