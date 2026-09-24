Panthers Plan Surprise Role for AJ Dillon in Week 3

The Carolina Panthers are going to be without running back Jonathon Brooks for the foreseeable future after his placement on injured reserve due to a core muscle injury.

That’s going to require AJ Dillon, the veteran previously with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, to step into a bigger role.

That’ll begin in Week 3 when the Panthers play at the Cleveland Browns.

There was some speculation that the Panthers would sign a veteran RB to be Chuba Hubbard’s new backup — potentially Kareem Hunt as first rumored, or Austin Ekeler after his workout with Carolina on Wednesday.

As of midday Thursday, though, there have been no RB signings for the Panthers.

Instead, they appear content to go into Sunday’s game with Hubbard as the lead back, followed by Dillon. They’re then planning to elevate Anthony Tyus III (“Tre” Tyus) from the practice squad to be a third RB and a special teams contributor.

Maybe the most intriguing aspect of things is that Dillon’s role may not work out exactly as you’d expect.

AJ Dillon Week 3 Role

Dillon is the kind of running back you look at and assume he’ll be a short-yardage and goal-line contributor.

And yes, the RB with the most absurd quads in football can do that. He’s listed at 6-feet tall and 247 pounds.

Dillon can actually do a lot more, though.

The Panthers are viewing him as a potential passing-down back in Week 3.

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik told that to reporters during a media availability on Thursday.

“He caught the heck out of the ball all training camp,” Idzik said.

#Panthers OC Brad Idzik on AJ Dillon: “He caught the heck out of the ball all training camp.” He feels like Dillon can make up for the lack of Jonathon Brooks in the passing game based on camp and his experience in GB. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 24, 2026

AJ Dillon Pass-Catching Stats

Dillon has not been targeted in either of his first two games with the Panthers.

He actually did have intriguing numbers as a receiver in his time with the Packers, though.

In the 2021 season, he caught 34-of-37 targets for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

The next year, he nabbed 28-of-43 targets for 206 yards.

Then in 2023, Dillon had 22 catches (28 targets) for 223 yards.

After missing the 2024 season, Dillon caught all three of his targets in limited action for the Eagles in 2025 for 21 yards.

Hubbard is also a solid receiving back — he’s caught a touchdown in each of the first two games — so the Panthers don’t have to keep an exclusive role for one or the other.

It does likely make it easier to trust RBs with entire series versus having to rotate them in and out, if Idzik chooses to operate that way.

It’ll be a potentially strong opportunity for Dillon, who hasn’t gotten many chances in the NFL since leaving the Packers. And if he shows he can make a difference in the passing game, that’ll only help his value going forward.