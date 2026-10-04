Panthers Release Final Jalen Coker Injury News For Sunday Night Football

The Carolina Panthers have a chance to make a Week 4 statement. They’re playing on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions, and all eyes will be on them.

Eyes won’t be on Jalen Coker, though. His injury news has determined his status for SNF, and it’s not ideal for the Panthers.

They’ll still have plenty of playmakers on the field, but Coker won’t be one of them.

Is Jalen Coker Playing Tonight?

Coker is not playing on Sunday Night Football.

He was questionable throughout the week with a groin injury, and that ended up being his undoing.

Why Isn’t Jalen Coker Playing?

Coker isn’t playing because he was ruled inactive for Sunday night.

He was questionable entering the weekend with a groin injury, and that was going to make him seem like a game-time decision.

It moved toward Coker being out when the Panthers elevated Ja’seem Reed from the practice squad on Saturday.

Head coach Dave Canales said Reed would only move up if Coker wasn’t going to play.

And a day later, the inactive list matched that assessment.

Panthers WR Depth Chart

Coker has been operating as a top-two WR on this team, but with him out, things get thinned out in a hurry.

The Panthers are also without Xavier Legette, who was placed on injured reserve this weekend.

That leaves Tetairoa McMillan as the clear No. 1 wide receiver. It’s behind him where things get interesting in a hurry.

Interesting in this case doesn’t automatically mean the Panthers have no one to throw to, though.

The No. 2 WR will likely be Brycen Tremayne. He had four catches for 83 yards in Week 3, aided by Coker exiting the game.

The Panthers also got a touchdown pass in Week 3 from Bryce Young to John Metchie III. Metchie should remain a big-play threat on Sunday night.

The aforementioned Reed is intriguing. He’s a second-year undrafted player who had two touchdown catches during the preseason.

David Moore is also a reliable possession-type receiver for the Panthers, too.

Coker is obviously a huge loss. He has 18 catches through three weeks, and Young clearly trusts him a lot. But there will be options for Young to throw to even with Coker out.

TE Depth Chart

The Panthers could also throw the ball to their tight ends early and often.

Darren Waller has been a major red zone threat and should be again.

Tommy Tremble is a reliable target for Young, as well.

Even Mitchell Evans could see some action for the Panthers from deep down their TE depth chart.

Anyone who can help the Panthers put up points against the Lions will get an opportunity.