Panthers Reveal Jalen Coker’s Potential Injury Replacement

The Carolina Panthers‘ overall stance on Jalen Coker’s playing status for Week 4 could pretty much be summed up by the shrugging emoji.

Simply put, they don’t know.

Why is Jalen Coker Questionable?

Coker is dealing with a groin injury. It knocked him out of the Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and it remains unclear if he can go on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers officially listed Coker as questionable on the week-end injury report, and it sounds like it’s a true questionable designation with no certainty yet.

Jalen Coker Injury Update

The one update that Panthers head coach Dave Canales offered reporters on Friday is that he believes Coker’s status will come down to his pregame workout on Sunday evening.

Carolina will have to release its inactive decisions 90 minutes before kickoff. Sometime before then, Coker will go through his paces and see how he’s feeling.

Canales: Will have to see how Jalen Coker looks during Saturday’s workout. pic.twitter.com/XWK0XDKyyu — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 2, 2026

The Panthers have already ruled Xavier Legette out due to injury, so if Coker were to miss the game, their WR depth chart would be quite shorthanded.

With that in mind, Canales even told reporters what the alternate move would be to replace Coker.

Who is Ja’seem Reed? Potential Jalen Coker Replacement

Canales told reporters that if Coker can’t go, Ja’seem Reed would be called up from the practice squad to replace him.

Canales: If Jalen Coker is out, Ja’seem Reed will be activated from practice squad for Sunday night’s game. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 2, 2026

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Reed would run all of Coker’s normal routes.

The Panthers already have Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie on the active roster.

Reed, though, did put on a show during the preseason. He had seven receptions for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver is in his second year as an undrafted player and has yet to appear in a regular season game between the Cleveland Browns and now the Panthers.

Reed had only one Division I offer, from the University of San Diego, which actually competes in the Pioneer Football League and doesn’t offer athletic scholarships.

That’s where Reed went, and he grew into a standout performer and never transferred elsewhere.

He ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and measured 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-4 wingspan. He also had a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

Reed got hurt last summer with the Browns and was cut, and he spent all of last season on Carolina’s practice squad.

If Coker does have to miss Sunday night, Reed would get a chance to make his NFL debut.