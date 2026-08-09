Panthers Rookie QB Injured During Breakout Performance in HOF Game

The Carolina Panthers on Thursday got their first taste of live game action when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 33-30 in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH. In a surprisingly high-scoring game, the two rookie quarterbacks, Carson Beck and Haynes King, made their marks.

Beck went 15/19 for 188 yards and one touchdown, while King went 21/34 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. King also added three carries for 39 yards and the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

While it’s only the preseason, King showcased the versatility that made him so successful at Georgia Tech. However, it may be his only impression of the preseason, as he didn’t come out of the game unscathed.

Week to Week

Haynes King, the 2025 ACC Player of the Year, put on a show in his first taste of NFL game action, but King’s valiant effort didn’t come without consequences.

The undrafted rookie free agent of the Panthers suffered a hamstring injury, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic in his August 8 article.

King is listed as being week-to-week with the injury and may miss the rest of the Panthers’ remaining preseason games. His last chance to play would come on August 28 against the Houston Texans, which is two days before final roster cuts are made.

With King out, Kenny Pickett and the newly signed Kyle Trask will likely handle the remaining exhibition games. While King’s preseason may be getting cut short, he already left quite the impression.

Leaving a Mark

In what is usually not a game packed with excitement, Haynes King helped deliver a bit of electricity on the way to helping the Panthers win.

His efforts didn’t go unnoticed, especially with Panthers head coach Dave Canales. Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk wrote in his August 7 article about how Canales was proud of King’s performance.

“Haynes is a fantastic athlete, and he just finds a way to win, and that’s what he did,” Canales said. “Really proud of the group and also proud of the whole team celebrating. That’s something we pride ourselves on, celebrating how hard we work on these situations and then watching it come alive.”

King was also excited that he made the most of his opportunity and helped out the team.

“I’m very excited that I got this opportunity, and I feel like I went out there and operated at a high level,” King said. “I allowed everybody around me to play better as well.”

King’s future with both the Panthers and the league is uncertain, but as far as first impressions go, he made the most out of his.