Panthers Sign Former 1st-Round Pick Who Has Played For Cardinals, Giants, Packers

One of the most highly-drafted players on the current Carolina Panthers roster will begin the 2026 NFL season on the practice squad.

That’s Isaiah Simmons, and while he was once one of the most sought-after players in the country, he’s now not even fit for a Week 1 53-man roster.

The Panthers officially signed Simmons to their practice squad earlier this week after he spent the preseason with Carolina.

He also closed out last season with the Panthers, so he’s a familiar face.

Simmons appeared in five games down the stretch of the 2025 season with Carolina. He totaled just two tackles across those five appearances.

He’s still just 28 years old, but he’s a long way from his starting point in the NFL.

Isaiah Simmons Career Timeline

Simmons was once a versatile college star for the Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney. He could line up anywhere on the defense and make plays.

That earned him a selection as the No. 8 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they weren’t alone in thinking he should be picked that high. It wasn’t a reach by any stretch. Simmons was supposed to be a hybrid linebacker/safety who could do a little bit of everything.

Simmons was fine for the Cardinals but never great.

In 50 games with Arizona across three seasons, Simmons totaled 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions.

From there, he played the 2023 and 2024 seasons for the New York Giants. He appeared in 34 games there, racking up 71 tackles to go with one interception and one sack.

Simmons spent the 2025 preseason with the Green Bay Packers but didn’t make the team.

He didn’t get a contract until late in the season when the Panthers picked him up.

Simmons still looks the part. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. He’s the guy you want leading your team off the bus.

The Panthers clearly liked just enough about him to keep him around for the season ahead. His inclusion on the practice squad, in his case, likely means he’ll get promoted to the gameday roster a few times. He’s still capable of filling a variety of gaps on the defensive side of the ball, so he’s useful depth.

The Life of an NFL Bust

The tough part for Simmons is that he never blossomed into the player he was meant to be.

Instead of spending time at Pro Bowls or in Super Bowls, Simmons is instead a journeyman. Guys who go No. 8 in the NFL Draft with the pedigree of Simmons aren’t supposed to be journeymen.

Sometimes, though, that’s how the chips fall. Not every sure thing is actually a sure thing.

Simmons has worked hard to stick around the NFL, even on the fringes. It can’t be how he imagined his professional football career going. At this point, though, it’s all he’s got.

The Panthers gave Simmons a contract, and even though it’s only for the practice squad, it’s something. He’s still around. He’s not done yet.