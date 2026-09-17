Panthers Sign National Champion WR

The Carolina Panthers had hoped that Jimmy Horn Jr. would pass through waivers unscathed and end up on their practice squad.

The Cleveland Browns had other ideas, though, signing Horn for themselves on Thursday, and that meant the Panthers wanted to add another wide receiver to their organization.

They made it happen quickly.

The Panthers announced on Thursday that they’ve signed E.J. Williams, a wideout who split his college career between Clemson and Indiana.

Williams had played in the preseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, with his former Hoosiers teammate Fernando Mendoza, before being cut at the end of the preseason.

For now, Williams will go onto the Panthers’ practice squad.

Who is EJ Williams?

E.J. Williams is a 24-year old wide receiver and the newest member of the Panthers’ practice squad.

For those wondering, E.J. is actually short for Eddie Jr. — as in, Eddie Williams Jr.

He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 203 pounds, and he’s originally from Phenix City, Alabama.

He caught 44 passes for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns as a high school senior and was chosen to the Under Armour All-America Game.

Williams chose Clemson over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and LSU as a four-star recruit.

He spent three seasons with the Tigers, but he also dealt with a knee injury during his time there, and he transferred after 2022.

Williams joined an Indiana program on the rise, but in 2023 he again missed time, this time due to a hand injury.

The 2024 season started with a hamstring issue for Williams during fall camp, and he actually entered the transfer portal in October, but he chose to come back to IU for one more year.

Williams’ final season was his best. He had a game against UCLA with five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the 2025 campaign with six touchdown grabs.

At his Pro Day, Williams ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and measured with an impressive 6-foot-8 wingspan.

Panthers WR Depth Chart

The signing of Williams doesn’t inherently change the depth chart at wide receiver since he just goes onto the practice squad.

The top-two in the pecking order remains clear with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, with both having had solid Week 1 games (and Coker’s especially spectacular).

Beyond them is Xavier Legette, the former first-round pick still trying to find his full mojo in the NFL.

The Panthers also have Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie III on the active roster.

Williams is actually the fourth wideout on the practice squad now, along with David Moore, Casey Washington and Ja’seem Reed. Of the 16 practice squad spots, that is a lot of pass catchers, so it’ll be worth watching if any corresponding moves may be on their way.