Panthers’ Star Punished by NFL for Bad Hit on Bears’ Caleb Williams

Derrick Brown is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

Despite that, he had a couple rough moments in Week 1. It was tough all around for the Carolina Panthers‘ defense, really.

After all, the Chicago Bears won the game 59-37. It was the most combined points in a season opener in NFL history, which is cool until the Panthers realize they gave up a ridiculous 59-spot to begin the year.

Brown didn’t help matters with what at one point was quite the late hit on superstar QB Caleb Williams.

It cost Brown, too.

Derrick Brown’s 5-Figure Fine

Brown was fined on Saturday by the NFL for his late hit.

The cost was $17,911 — which has to do with a factor of Brown’s contract.

The penalty was noticed by the officials, too, and the Bears eventually scored after the drive was extended.

Derrick Brown’s late hit on Caleb Williams last week cost the Panthers 7 points. And cost Brown $17,911 in a fine from the league. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 19, 2026

Brown also spoke after Week 1 about the play — “I thought it was one step, but like I said, it was bone-headed. Third down, should’ve been off the field.”

Derrick Brown brushed off questions about Ejiro Evero scheme. Took responsibility for what he called two bonehead plays by him, including a roughing on Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/cB7EMfREdn — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 13, 2026

Good News for Derrick Brown

There is good news, though.

Not that the penalty looked like it was worthy of a suspension, but whenever NFL discipline comes down for a star player, it’s always a better outcome to see a fine than anything more.

That means, as expected, the Panthers will have Brown available for Week 2 on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s a pivotal game for both teams.

The Panthers, as mentioned, are 0-1 — but so are the Falcons.

Atlanta is trotting out Cooper Rush as its starting QB for the second week in a row, and they lost 20-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opener.

The Panthers need to take advantage of the fact that the Falcons aren’t fully healthy yet. A disruptive Brown on the defensive line can help do that.

His wallet will be a little lighter when he heads to the stadium on Sunday, but otherwise Brown should be ready to go. And after being part of a defense that allowed 59 points in Week 1, you can expect Brown and his teammates to have some pride and shut things down better in Week 2.