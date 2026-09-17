Panthers TE Tommy Tremble’s Brother Makes Mark With Change

The Tremble family is a family of tight ends — at least in this generation.

Tommy Tremble is an NFL tight end for the Carolina Panthers, and it appeared his younger brother Jamie was going to follow in his footsteps. Their father Greg had played defensive back in the NFL, but his sons had grown big enough to be TEs.

But Jamie, who plays college football at Syracuse University, had to try something different.

Jamie Tremble went from tight end to linebacker, and after an adjustment period, appears to have expanded the family football arrangement to include the defensive side of the ball, as well.

Particularly fun about the whole thing: Jamie, like Tommy, wears the number 82.

Last season, Jamie Tremble switched from TE to LB with Syracuse. Relying on pure athletic ability, he tallied three sacks. It was unusual for Tremble, whose brother, Tommy Tremble, plays TE for the Carolina Panthers. But in 2026, he’s settled into his new role. For @DOsports ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vnFJ3pQ3zt — Noah Nussbaum (@Noahnuss99) September 17, 2026

Tommy Tremble’s Brother Jamie

Jamie Tremble played tight end in his freshman season for Syracuse, “following the path of his brother,” writes Noah Nussbaum in The Daily Orange story linked above.

SU head coach Fran Brown wanted him to switch to linebacker, though, and a phone call to the Tremble parents got the approval.

Jamie had three sacks (four tackles for loss, 18 tackles overall) in 2025.

Syracuse is using him as a third-down pass rusher in 2026.

“The biggest thing was opportunity,” Jamie told The Daily Orange. “Coach Fran just wanted somebody really athletic to play, so he asked me, and I stepped up.”

Jamie is an incredible athlete, having placed as a state runner-up in the triple jump in high school.

“Tommy can’t even match those numbers,” Nussbaum writes in The Daily Orange. “A few years ago, the brothers had a vertical jump contest in their house. As the NFL player, Tommy said he didn’t think Jamie could even sniff his mark, mistakenly underestimating his brother. The competition was too close to call on two legs, so they switched to one. To Abigail, the result was clear: Jamie won. Tommy won’t admit it but said he certainly doesn’t want a rematch.”

Tommy Tremble’s Positional History

Tommy Tremble was always a tight end, at least in high school at Wesleyan in Georgia.

He did play defense, as well, listed as a linebacker who got a bit of action. His Maxpreps page only has stats from two games, but across those two games as a senior, Tommy made nine tackles, including two for a loss and one sack.

It makes sense that at one point, a big athletic guy like Tommy Tremble could cause problems for an opposing offensive line.

These days, that’s not a part of what Tommy Tremble does anymore, but it’s the main part of his little bro Jamie’s gig at SU.