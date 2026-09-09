Panthers Trade Idea Sends Xavier Legette to AFC Powerhouse

Xavier Legette was supposed to be a star wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers.
Instead, he’ll likely find his way into plenty of rumors as the Panthers try to decide whether the underwhelming wideout has a future in Carolina or not.
With Week 1 here, it’s given NFL analysts a chance to consider whether certain trades could be helpful, both to the teams sending someone out and to an acquiring team.
Legette is a prime candidate. He’s not one of the Panthers’ two-most important pass catchers, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. And he’s the classic example of a guy who feels like he could use a change of scenery.
Panthers, Chiefs Might Match on Trade
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote in a new article before Week 1 that the Kansas City Chiefs would make a good match for Legette if the Panthers wanted to trade him.
The Chiefs wouldn’t have a ton of immediate playing time, as Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy lead a group that also includes Tyquan Thornton and Cyrus Allen. But they’d also put Legette with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, which could rehabilitate his NFL stature.
“Teams looking to take a flier on a former first-round pick are exactly the sort that could be interested in Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette,” Knox writes. “Aside from his draft status and physical upside, the third-year receiver has shown little else to offer. Through two seasons with the Panthers, the 32nd overall pick out of South Carolina has tallied just 84 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns. He also battled foot and ankle injuries that caused him to miss time during the preseason.”
Of course, it’d probably be especially painful for the Panthers to trade Legette only for him to reach his potential with a Super Bowl contender like the Chiefs.
A Different AFC West Option
The other team Knox names as a potential landing spot for Legette is the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders definitely have a lot more space on their WR depth chart, and they’re also a lot further away from contention.
Besides, Legette’s size-speed combination is the kind of thing that fits the mold that the late Al Davis loved.
“With at least two years left on his rookie contract, the Panthers would probably prefer to see Legette live up to his draft status in Carolina,” Knox writes. “After seeing him record just 363 yards as the team’s No. 2 target behind Tetairoa McMillian in 2025, though, they may also have him on a short leash. If Jalen Coker can stay healthy and free-agent addition John Metchie III can force himself into a prominent role, the Panthers could quickly decide to cash in Legette for draft capital. Teams looking to add a 6’1″, 221-pound pass-catcher with 4.39 speed should be willing to take a chance on him.”
The Raiders would love to find WRs of the future to pair with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the QB from Indiana who will start the year as the backup to the veteran Kirk Cousins.
They could do worse than taking a flier on Legette, if the Panthers are willing to stomach the risk of dealing him away.
Panthers Trade Idea Sends Xavier Legette to AFC Powerhouse