Panthers Trade Idea Sends Xavier Legette to AFC Powerhouse

Xavier Legette was supposed to be a star wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers.

Instead, he’ll likely find his way into plenty of rumors as the Panthers try to decide whether the underwhelming wideout has a future in Carolina or not.

With Week 1 here, it’s given NFL analysts a chance to consider whether certain trades could be helpful, both to the teams sending someone out and to an acquiring team.

Legette is a prime candidate. He’s not one of the Panthers’ two-most important pass catchers, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. And he’s the classic example of a guy who feels like he could use a change of scenery.

Panthers, Chiefs Might Match on Trade

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote in a new article before Week 1 that the Kansas City Chiefs would make a good match for Legette if the Panthers wanted to trade him.

The Chiefs wouldn’t have a ton of immediate playing time, as Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy lead a group that also includes Tyquan Thornton and Cyrus Allen. But they’d also put Legette with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, which could rehabilitate his NFL stature.