Panthers Were in Constant Contact With All-Pro Safety Before Retirement

The Panthers have not rested on their laurels this offseason as they gear up to defend their NFC South Title. In free agency, the team spent big money to acquire Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd to help bolster their defense. However, the Panthers nearly added another highly touted defensive piece to the rotation.

Former four-time All-Pro Safety Justin Simmons signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos back in April to retire, but he was on the verge of suiting up once again for the Panthers.

Simmons, who last played in 2024, has connections to the Panthers coaching staff that would have made joining the team a realistic possibility.

Ejiro Evero Connection

Justin Simmons was nearly a Panther this upcoming season, and he told NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on the May 27 episode of “The Schultz Report” that the deal almost went down.

“I was talking with Carolina most of the season,” Simmons stated. “Ejiro Evero was my [defensive coordinator] for one year, in the ’22 season—and I loved his defense. We were talking back and forth. One of my [defensive back] coaches actually was out there, too—Renaldo Hill.”

Evero, as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, helped coach Simmons to his third All-Pro selection and led the NFL with six interceptions in 2022. However, once the two sides discussed the numbers and Simmons’ role, the deal fell apart.

“So I was talking to them for most of the season,” Simmons continued. We were just kinda going back and forth—trying to get numbers right, but also just talking scheme and what’s gonna be asked of me if I’m coming in there and trying to lead and do all the things. It ended up just not working out.”

The Panthers feel confident at safety heading into the season, with a player viewed as a star in the making.

Future Star

The Panthers defense has been rounding into shape over the last few seasons, and part of that transformation was signing 26-year-old safety Tre’von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract last offseason after beginning his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moehrig was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording five tackles, two for a loss, two pass breakups, and an interception in a 16-13 win over the Green Bay Packers. Moehrig was a key piece of the Panthers’ defense last year, and he could be primed to take a leap this season.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks included Moehrig in his top five players in the NFL at the “Star” position, which Brooks defines as a player with a mixture of being able to mix it up in the box and coverage skills.

“The 6-2, 202-pound box-area bandit emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic multi-level defenders last season, his first with the Panthers after spending four years with the Raiders,” Brooks wrote.

“Moehrig’s versatility, instincts, awareness, and physicality were showcased in a scheme that allowed him to line up all over the field. He took snaps on the defensive line (102 as an on-ball linebacker) and at inside linebacker (276), strong safety (205), free safety (160) and slot cornerback (322). As an ultra-aggressive defender with a knack for making plays in the backfield on blitzes or run-throughs at the line of scrimmage, Moehrig led all defensive backs with 51 stops (tackle that results in a successful play for the defense), tied for second with three sacks and ranked fifth with 14 QB pressures last season, per Next Gen Stats.”

Moehrig will be a key piece of the puzzle if the Panthers hope to repeat as NFC South champions this season.